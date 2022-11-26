Animation fans young and old will recall the familiar tune and look of the Moon Child for DreamWorks, and the animation studio has now revealed a new opener for their films. Keeping the framework of the iconic score, the new intro features some of DreamWorks' most familiar faces, from Shrek's titular character, Fiona, and Donkey to Kung Fu Panda's Po. This new intro helps to harken in the latest era for the veteran animation studio, and will play before the studio's newest film next month, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Running for 32 seconds, the intro opens with the group from DreamWorks' latest feature, The Bad Guys. Toothless, the iconic dragon from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, then swoops in, followed by Po from Kung Fu Panda, the titular character from The Boss Baby films, and Princess Poppy from the Trolls franchise. The intro is concluded with the trio of Shrek, Princess Fiona, and Donkey from the Shrek films.

Veteran animators at DreamWorks collaborated on this new introduction. Per Margie Cohn, the president of DreamWorks Animation, the choice to conclude the intro with the characters of Shrek was a no-brainer. Here's what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

"'Shrek' started the whole thing with really contemporary stories, a realistic look, contemporary jokes. It wasn't timeless. It wasn't classic. It was very there and now. And the use of celebrity voices was not really done in that frequency before DreamWorks came on the scene. But what I love about 'Shrek' is that it's irreverent and spoke to the outsider. It became a symbol of what could be successful - that you don't have to play by the rules. To me, that is a great banner for the brand."

The Moon Child himself also appears more updated, coming a far way from his initial look in the early days of the studio. The character, formerly known as the Moon Boy, has its new name of the Moon Child to strip away any gender labels and better represent the studio's wide fan base. The Moon Child has still retained the classic fishing rod, and travels through the intro on their crescent moon. DreamWorks had previously created unique intros for their films (e.g. Shark Tale), though none with such detail and as studio-wide as this.

DreamWorks was founded in late 1994 by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, and David Geffen. The studio released its first two features in 1998 with Antz and The Prince of Egypt, and has gone on to release 42 films in total. Three Academy Awards have also been bestowed to the studio, with several more nominations over the years.

Check out the new DreamWorks opener below, and see it on the big screen when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits theaters on 21 December.