This winter, take a trip to Mega-City One. Dredd, the 2012 adaptation of the classic British comic book character, is riding to a new streaming home. Dredd will stream on Max starting on February 1, 2025.

Judge Dredd was created by writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra in the British anthology comic 2000 AD in 1977; the character is an icon of the UK comics scene, and is still published to this day. He was first adapted for the screen in 1995, when Sylvester Stallone played Judge Dredd in an eponymous blockbuster; it was a financial fiasco and a critical disaster. Fans of the comic also excoriated it for removing Dredd's helmet for large portions of the film; through fifty years of comics, Dredd's helmetless face has never been clearly shown. Dredd was a more faithful adaptation; it was helmed by Pete Travis (Vantage Point), from a script by Alex Garland. Garland was then known for his screenplays for 28 Days Later and Never Let Me Go; two years later, he would make his own directorial debut with Ex Machina.

What Is 'Dredd' About?

Close

Dredd takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where New York City has expanded into the sprawling, crime-ridden Mega-City One, and heavily armed Judges serve as judges, juries, and executioners. Karl Urban plays Judge Dredd, a veteran Judge who's been assigned to partner with psychic rookie Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby). On their first day together, they end up trapped in a 200-story slum tower controlled by the ruthless drug lord Madeline "Ma-Ma" Madrigal (Lena Headey) and her gang (which includes Wood Harris and Domhnall Gleason). They'll have to fight through an army of Ma-Ma's deadliest henchmen to reach her — and when hope seems to arrive in the form of a squad of Judges, Dredd and Anderson soon learn that corruption in Mega-City One extends to its highest levels...

Despite excellent reviews (the film currently holds an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Dredd was a disappointment at the box office, grossing $41.5 million USD on a $45 million budget. However, both fans and filmmakers have clamored for a sequel; in a 2021 interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Thirlby said "...I was always the number one advocate of getting a sequel for Dredd. I love that movie and I love that character. If there is still talk of there being a sequel 10 years later, I am all for it."

Dredd will be available to stream on Max on February 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.