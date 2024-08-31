A Drew Barrymore romantic comedy often feels like a warm hug, much like the actress herself. Now, Hulu subscribers will have the chance to watch Barrymore's 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed starting in September. The movie follows Josie Geller, a journalist in Chicago who is now tasked with capturing the teenage experience. The problem? Josie's own high school experience was traumatic, to say the least. Mercilessly teased and bullied, Josie must now go back to high school as an adult undercover and figure out what teenagers are like now.

There are complications, of course, like falling for her teacher, Sam Coulson (Michael Vartan), and Josie must choose between compromising her big break at her job and her failing love life that might finally be turning around. The 25-year-old movie might not be as memorable to some in comparison to others including the handful she's done with her longtime friend Adam Sandler, but it still provides a protagonist in Josie that fans want to root for in the long run.

What Other Drew Barrymore Movies Are Worth the Watch?

Close

The late 1990s provided a solid run of movies for Barrymore after a childhood starring in films such as Firestarter and E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. Ever After: A Cinderalla Story, which came out a year before Never Been Kissed. The film is a retelling of the fairy tale of Cinderella, and follows Danielle (Barrymore) being raised by her step-mother as basically another member of the household staff. In a case of mistaken identity, Prince Henry of France (Dougray Scott), believes her to be a courtier. As the pair get to know one another, Danielle must keep up the rouse (using the name of her mother Nicole) until the truth is unmasked (literally) at a masquerade ball. The film is a real and raw retelling of Cinderella, grounding us in 16th Century France with appearances from the King and Queen of France as well as Leonardo da Vinci. Anjelica Huston, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds also star.

Other than, The Wedding Singer, this movie is probably one of Barrymore's most well known films starring alongside her friend Adam Sandler. 50 First Dates follows Henry Roth (Sandler). When he meets Lucy (Barrymore), he begins rethinking his bachelor lifestyle. Eventually, he finds out she has short-term memory loss, and so begins their series of, you guessed it 50 First Dates, since Lucy wouldn't remember the one from the day before. The film remains a classic Barrymore and Sandler collaboration to this day. Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, and Dan Aykroyd also star.

Never Been Kissed will be available on Hulu beginning next month.

Watch on Hulu