In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show which will drop this upcoming Monday on CBS, Barrymore's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial co-stars' Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert McNaughton join the host and actress to celebrate Steven Spielberg's beloved film's 40th anniversary. The Drew Barrymore Show recently posted a clip from the show's upcoming episode via its official Twitter page, revealing that Barrymore had some unusual interactions with her inanimate co-star.

In the clip, Barrymore declares "now I believed E.T. was real!," while all three of her co-stars simultaneously agree. Barrymore goes on to say that she truly loved the E.T. animatronic as a child, and then asked her human co-stars what would happen during her lunch breaks with the E.T. puppet. Thomas, who starred in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial as Elliott, told a rather humorous story, saying, "The first thing I remember is that we were on stage, and it was quite cold on the stage, and you asked the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for E.T.'s neck because he was gonna get cold, so you wrapped the scarf around his neck."

Dee Wallace, who played Elliott and Gertie's mother Mary, had an anecdote of her own, saying, "We found you over there just talking away to E.T. and so we let Steven know. So Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you." During these revelations, Barrymore wears a look of poignancy while looking back on her childhood in the spotlight, before she lets out a smirk. The reunited cast also discuss if there is any chance for a potential sequel, concluding that none of them would be interested due to the fact that the original film's screenwriter, Melissa Mathison, passed away in 2015.

The upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show is promoting the release of the special 40th anniversary edition of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The 40th anniversary edition of the movie was released on 4k Ultra HD on October 18, as well as on Blu-ray and Digital. The 40th anniversary release of the film features never-before-seen bonus features including a retrospective look into the making of the film titled "40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," "The E.T. Journals," an exclusive interview with Spielberg, original trailers, and more. This past summer, the classic film was re-released in theaters and IMAX to also celebrate its 40th anniversary. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial originally hit theaters in June 1982 to a rave critical reaction and has cumulatively grossed almost $795 million against a budget of just $10.5 million.

The 40th anniversary edition of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial can be purchased here.