The Big Picture While talking about Celebrity IOU, Drew Scott opens up about how his son Parker has adapted to being a big brother to his new baby sister.

Scott reflects on his childhood with siblings and hopes his kids bond and grow closer as siblings.

Twin brother, Jonathan Scott jokes about being a funny dad and uncle, sharing lighthearted moments with the kids.

After announcing the birth of his second child with wife Linda Phan in June, Property Brothers star Drew Scott shares some rather cute details about the little lady’s impact on her doting 2-year-old big brother, Parker. In an exclusive interview with Collider ahead of Celebrity IOU Season 8 premiering on August 12, Scott admits that while he’s having a “brat summer” with a “lovely glow,” much of it is credited to his new family of four’s dynamic, particularly with their infant children. Scott reveals how Parker is not only the best big brother, but also the former solo child didn’t know what to expect from his little sister.

Drew Scott Shares Details of Parker and Piper’s New Sibling Dynamic

“At first, he was a little trepidatious. He didn’t know what to expect. It’s almost like he thought she was gonna hurt him or something, and then he was getting a little jealous,” Scott says. “‘Who’s this lady coming along and stealing my time? I’m the most important one in this house.’ Now he’s at the point where he seems to just want to spend every minute with her. He wants to nuzzle up with her and kiss her hand or her head and kind of pet her and stuff like that. It’s really adorable to see the two of them together.”

With Scott being the younger sibling to twin Jonathan Scott and their older brother JD Scott, the younger Scott admits it’s really nice to see the family dynamics expand and grow with his two children. “I know what it was like having JD and Jonathan growing up. I loved having siblings, and Jonathan and Zooey have two kids. They know what it's like to have siblings. It can be the best of times and the worst of times,” he says. “Even Linda's sisters have kids, and you see they love each other, they hate each other, they love each other. So now with them, especially being two years apart, I think that that's gonna help them. Hopefully, it'll help them bond and be closer as they get older.”

While Jonathan jokes it’s all “less cute when [Drew] nuzzles” him, he admits he also really loves seeing his kids and fiancée Zooey Deschanel all play together. We were visiting our parents’ house the other day, and Drew and Linda were there with their kids. Our kids love little kids, so they were with Parker and they drew him pictures. Actually, it was so funny because Charlie, our 7-year-old, loves to break-dance, and so he would do a move, and then Parker would mimic the move and do the same thing. It was so funny.”

Scott admits it was “so adorable,” as he adds that Charlie and his sister Elsie, were teaching Parker how to dance. “Charlie’s pretty good with break dancing and Parker just lays on the ground and flops. But there’s synchronized swimming for the Olympics; Linda walked into the room and synchronized swimming was on the TV, and Parker — you know when they’re underwater and they stick their legs up — Parker was on his back in sync doing the exact same thing with his legs that they were doing. It was the funniest thing.”

What Is Jonathan Scott Like as a Dad and Uncle?

While the Scott Brothers Global executive producer and co-founder foresees the “Olympics 2036 with these kids,” he says there is no clear difference between “Jonathan the dad” and “Jonathan the uncle” thanks in part to his… face? “Well, I’m a very immature adult, just so you know, so I get along very well with the kids. There’s something — I don’t know what it is if it’s just my face or my eyebrows — Parker thinks I’m hilarious.”

Scott supports that claim, stating his older twin is the “funniest person on the planet.” Jonathan goes on to share how their kids are pretty much “the same” and he’s a “jokester” with all of them. “You know how with kids, they’ll do something funny, and if you laugh, they’ll do it 400 more times. I’m totally fine with the 400 more times. I just let them keep going at it. At some point, I’m told I need to be more serious. ‘Time’s over. Let’s be serious and get organized to leave.’”

Fortunately, with the Property Brothers, that’s never the case, as Scott debunks his twin’s statement: “Whoever told you that, they don’t know anything. Big kid for life.”

