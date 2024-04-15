The Big Picture New HGTV series Backed By The Bros premieres June 5, 2024, with 10 episodes.

Show will feature Scott Brothers advising short-term rental owners and entrepreneurs.

Dynamic show format allows Scott Brothers to choose between two investors per episode.

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, the famous Property Brothers twin-duo, are taking on yet another high-stakes venture in a new HGTV series reality series Backed By The Bros. The upcoming show will see the real estate hotshots wager their personal reputations, connections, and resources to advise short-term rental owners, entrepreneurs, and residential property owners on high-stakes investment properties! The 10-episode show is all set to premiere on HGTV on June 5, 2024.

Audiences will get to see a more hyperactive side of the real-estate siblings this time around as they help investors avoid pitfalls while the duo leverages everything they’ve got on the table — including a warehouse full of construction materials and a team of designers! Although it might sound like the power dynamic lies with the investors — the Scott Brothers will have the option to choose between two investors in every episode and only then they’ll back their desired project with their full support. However, there’s a catch — the investors might disagree with their approach or even go rogue, but that’s also the fun part that makes it real and something the twins will need to navigate.

While talking about the type of investors they’re going to be inclined toward, Jonathan Scott shared: “We look for people who need our help to reach their full potential as property investors and who we can benefit the most. If we don’t think our services will be enough, we won’t back them.” The other Scott brother backed this up with: “We have a lot on the line, too. Our time, reputation, and resources, which are not unlimited,” said Drew. “We are here to support, not take the reins,” he added.

Property Brothers Property Brothers is a Canadian reality television series now produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, and is the original show in the Property Brothers franchise. The series features twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. Release Date May 18, 2011 Cast Drew Scott , Jonathan Silver Scott Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

How Does ‘Backed By the Bros’ Differ From ‘Property Brothers?’

Backed By the Bros is going to differ in terms of how intense it’s going to be, as compared to the duo’s previous on-screen ventures. The Scott Brothers are well-known for their show Property Brothers and its multiple spinoffs where they guide buyers or sellers to buy, sell, and renovate homes. While operating in a high-stakes situation isn’t new for the siblings, what differs this time around is that the investors are money-packed “bewildered entrepreneurs,” and that brings a new set of challenges, in addition to the usual renovations and realtor wizardry.

For example, Property Brothers: At Home circled around the brothers as they renovated their own home. In Property Brothers: At Home on the Ranch, the duo helped friends renovate their Ranch. Similarly, while Property Brothers: Celebrity IOU exposed the brothers to celebrities giving back to people in their lives by doing a surprise home renovation, it still wasn’t as big a pressure as that comes with having wealthy investors depend on you for their investments.

Coming back to Backed By the Bros — the first episode of the show will feature two projects, one of which is a renovation project in North Hollywood that has already exceeded its budget by over $100,000 and the other one is a detached garage that might have the potential of becoming a rental unit. While only one project will get backed by the talented brothers, the other will also walk away with invaluable advice that could hopefully help them make the right investment decision.

Backed By the Bros will be available to stream globally on June 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Max.