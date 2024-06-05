The Big Picture HGTV's Drew Scott and wife Linda welcomed baby Piper Rae on May 21.

Piper is the couple's first daughter, joining big brother Parker.

The family is excited for their new addition and the challenges of parenting.

It's a girl! HGTV superstar Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan have officially welcomed their second baby, Piper Rae. Making the official announcement on their website, Drew revealed that their daughter was born on May 21. Via their announcement, everything went well for the reality star and his wife, and the entire family is happy about their new addition. While this isn't their first foray into parenthood, baby Piper is the couple's first girl. Drew has already received advice on how to be a "girl dad." Between advice and warnings, he is excited about whatever is to come.

On the website twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott share, Drew revealed, "We are over the moon. Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable." Drew has already shared a photo of Piper's foot on his Instagram with the caption, "Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart."

Linda and Drew Are the Proud Parents of Two

Linda Phan and Drew Scott's relationship started when they met in 2010 during Toronto Fashion Week. Only two years later, Linda moved in with Drew and his brother, in their Las Vegas home. The weird arrangement worked for all parties involved. Their relationship continued to blossom with Linda even working as the creative director for Drew and Jonathan's production company, Scott Brothers Entertainement. By 2016, they were engaged with the pair creating their dream home on the Property Brother's spin-off show, Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House.

Fans were gifted the opportunity to see the process of renovating their 5-bed, 4-bath home. It was a dream come true for the happy couple when they returned home following their wedding in Italy in 2018. Drew and Linda welcomed their first son, Parker, in May 2022. During this time, Linda and Drew discussed the challenges they faced during their IVF journey. Linda and Drew first shared with the world that they were expecting their second child via a social media post in January.

Drew spoke to Collider's Tania Hussain about preparing for their second baby, admitting he had already forgotten the tricks of the trade when it comes to changing diapers and late-night feeding. "I had so many little tricks of the trade when I was changing diapers and doing, like, late-night feeding and stuff like that. I’m already forgetting how I did my little techniques and stuff," he said. "So, you go through the whole thing for the first time." No matter what, Drew and Linda are excited for their beautiful family to continue to grow.

HGTV fans are always enthralled seeing their favorite HGTV personalities share their lives outside their programs. The Scott twins rose to prominence in the world of home renovation and real estate television thanks to the success of Property Brothers. The show has led to countless other television ventures, including Brother Vs Brother, A Very Brady Renovation, and Celebrity IOU. Their latest show is Backed by the Bros, premiering in June on HGTV.

Backed by the Bros premieres on June 5th on HGTV at 9:00pm and streams the same day on Max.

