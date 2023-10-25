Movie fans have a new look at an upcoming drama film starring Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat. Utopia has now released the first trailer for the movie Drift. The movie is scheduled to be released in New York on February 9, with a national expansion to follow.

The film is set on a Greek island. The beginning of the trailer introduces Jacqueline (Erivo), a refugee from Liberia, who is struggling and living on the streets. She then sees a woman (Shawkat), who is giving a tour to visitors of the island. The guide introduces herself to Jacqueline by making a joke about the disrespectful behavior of some of the tourists' kids. As the two become closer, the tour guide reveals that she is from America. The trailer then shows Jacqueline having a strong negative reaction to the sound of fireworks that are being shot off. Though she continues to struggle through the preview, viewers also see her growing closer to the tour guide and finding happiness.

Erivo's previous work includes Luther: The Fallen Son (2023), Disney's 2022 live action Pinocchio remake, and Needle in a Timestack. Shawkat's previous work includes Being the Ricardos (2021), Animals (2019), and playing Maeby Fünke in the TV series Arrested Development. The film also stars Ibrahima Ba, Honor Swinton Byrne, Zainad Jah, Suzy Bemba, and Vincent Vermignon.

'Drift' is the Latest Film From Director Anthony Chen

Image via Utopia

The film was directed by Anthony Chen who previously directed The Breaking Ice (2023), Wet Season (2019), and Ilo Ilo (2013). Drift is Chen's English-language debut. "Drift is a compelling and deeply affecting story about the strength of the human spirit during the worst of times," said Chen about the film. "It has been an emotional experience developing this film in the past few years, particularly during the challenging days of the pandemic. I'm thrilled to mark my English language feature debut working alongside the remarkable talents of Cynthia and Alia."

Drift is scheduled to open in New York on February 9, followed by a U.S. theatrical expansion. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the film below: