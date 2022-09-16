As summer winds down and fall hits, many people will spend less time near the ocean. The beach excursions to beat the heat of August will turn into trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to watch the leaves change colors. For some, this is a bit of a melancholy experience, as the changing of the seasons marks the end of summer and a plunge into the new. The heroes of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure anime film Drifting Home find themselves in a similar situation. From Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), the anime centers around childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume who are about to embark on an anxiety-ridden adventure called sixth grade. They and their friends are trying to make the most of their dwindling summer vacation before the start of the school year. When they decide to explore an abandoned housing complex that they used to live in, they embark on a new kind of journey. A strange phenomenon leads to them suddenly realizing that the apartment complex has inexplicably floated out to sea. With the entire building now adrift, they will have to work together to overcome this mystery and find their way back home.

For those who will miss the sea or want to embark on a beautifully crafted nautical adventure, Netflix’s Drifting Home might be the cure. Drifting Home premieres today. Find out where and how to watch the animated film.

Where and When Can You Watch Drifting Home?

Those eager to watch Drifting Home will be able to view the animated film on September 16, 2022. Viewers in Japan will be able to attend the theatrical release on that date, while international viewers will be able to stream the film in its entirety on Netflix. Netflix initially dropped three teasers for the film, the first in September 2021, the next in April 2022, and the third in June 2022, before releasing the official trailer in July 2022. Check out the latest trailer below:

The trailer explores the character dynamics and the tension between the leads. It also introduces us to the mysterious character Noppo, who has some deeper role and knowledge in what has transpired with the apartment building. Noppo inexplicably emerges from one of the apartments, but very little else is known about him. It seems that past conflicts and traumas will impact how things play out for our group of young sea voyagers on their journey back home. What remains to be seen is how the characters will overcome these obstacles and the nature of the floating building and how it came to be.

What's Drifting Home About?

Drifting Home is a feature-length anime film from Studio Colorido. They are known for their high-quality animation and stories that incorporate fantastical elements. Their most recent feature, 2020’s A Whisker Away, chronicles the journey of a girl who transforms into a cat to catch the attention of a crush. They released 2018’s Penguin Highway about a town where a group of penguins magically and mysteriously appears. It was nominated for Best Animation at the 42nd Japan Academy Film Prize. They are also known for being the studio behind the film adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Burn the Witch manga, a fantastical spinoff set in the same universe as Kubo’s famous hit fantasy action animated series Bleach.

Similar to the studio’s previous work, Drifting Home has some fantastical elements with a very human core. It chronicles the journey of a group of elementary school children who decide to play in an abandoned apartment complex. When the building magically ends up adrift at sea, the crew must now navigate a way back home. The official Netflix synopsis reads as follows:

One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home.

Based on the synopsis and what’s shown in the trailer, not only will the protagonists have to overcome the physical journey of getting back home, but it seems that they will also have to embark on a journey of self-discovery. Certainly, the metaphor of a building adrift at sea could serve as a larger metaphor for some coming-of-age themes and the uncertainty of growing up.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Drifting Home?

Drifting Home is directed by Hiroyasu Ishida. Ishida’s previous work includes Penguin Highway and Fumiko’s Confession. Writing duties are split between Ishida, Hayashi Mori, and Minaka Sakamoto. Hayashi Mori has worked on a number of anime series including Space Dandy and Cells at Work! Code Black, while Minaka Sakamoto is best known for her work on the series Babylon. Akihiro Nagae will be leading character design, with Fumi Katō as assistant character designer. Both worked on the film Penguin Highway, while Nagae also worked on A Whisker Away. The music is composed by Umitarō Abe, while Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni (stylized as ZUTOMAYO) performs the film's theme song.

The film stars a voice acting cast of familiar voice actors with experience in the field. At its core are Mutsumi Tamura and Asami Seto. Tamura plays lead Kosuke Kumagaya and is known for her work on Ascendance of a Bookworm and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. Asami Seto plays the other lead Natsume Tonai, Kosuke’s childhood friend. Seto is known for her work on The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai. The rest of the cast should be familiar voices to fans as well and have a number of credits under their belt. The voice-acting cast includes Ayumu Murase (Haikyuu!!) as Noppo, Daiki Yamashita (My Hero Academia) as Yuzuru Tachibana, Yumiko Kobayashi (Soul Eater) as Taishi Koiwai, Inori Minase (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) as Reina Haba, and Kana Hanazawa (Demon Slayer) as Juri Andō.

Best Coming of Age Fantasy Anime Movies to Watch on Netflix Like Drifting Home

Drifting Home has a unique blend of genres that make it distinguishable. It features fantasy elements and supernatural events, but at its core, it is a coming-of-age narrative about friendship, grief, and interpersonal relationships. The following films offer a similar balance of fantastical elements and a coming-of-age story.

A Whisker Away (2020): Another one from Studio Colorido, this animated Japanese fantasy film A Whisker Away is about Miyo (Maria Shida), a young woman who receives a magical Noh mask that allows her to transform into a cat. When she uses her new powers to escape her strained relationship with her new stepmom, she secretly befriends her school crush Hinode (Natsuki Kanae), and things start to spiral out of control. When Miyo starts to lose access to her human self, she and Hinode eventually must work together to return things to normal. Directed by Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama, this film infuses supernatural elements but really is about the relationship between Hinode and Miyo, and how they both come to a stronger understanding of one another through the bond they’ve built using supernatural means. Perfect for fans of cat movies as well as those who love a good old-fashioned drama.

Children of the Sea (2019): From director Ayumu Watanabe and based on the manga series from Daisuke Igarashi comes the animated Japanese fantasy film Children of the Sea. Children of the Sea tells the story of junior high student Ruka (Mana Ashida) who finds herself spending time at the aquarium where her father works during summer break. There, she befriends two brothers, Sora (Seishū Uragami) and Umi (Hiiro Ishibashi). The three soon discover that they hold a unique connection to a string of supernatural occurrences that have been affecting the ocean and marine life across the world. Like Drifting Home, the sea features heavily in this one, as well as sudden supernatural phenomena.