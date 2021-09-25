Netflix is releasing a new anime film: Drifting Home. Studio Colorido is set to produce it. We still have a while before we can see it since it won’t be released until next year; however, Netflix has provided a pretty impressive first look trailer that showcases several mysterious scenes.

The studio’s previous works streamed on Netflix include A Whisker Away, a story about a girl who transforms into a cat. Others works include Burn the Witch, a story about “reverse” side of London that involves invisible dragons, and Penguin Highway, a story about a genius boy and a woman who research the mysterious appearance of a bunch of penguins. Most recently, they contributed to the anime anthology Star Wars: Visions. Needless to say, Studio Colorido is no stranger to strange and fantastical stories.

Drifting Home will be created by returning staff members from Studio Colorido’s previous works. It will be directed by Hiroyasu Ishida and adapted from a screenplay written by Ishida, Hayashi Mori, and Minaka Sakamoto. Character design will be by Akihiro Nagae with Fumi Kato as assistant character designer. The film’s producer will be Koji Yamamoto, co-CEO of Twin Engine. Last but certainly not least, Umitaro Abe will compose the soundtrack. The voice cast list for the film hasn’t been released yet.

Drifting Home will be released next year. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser and read the synopsis below.

"Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories, but while playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea and Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins..."

