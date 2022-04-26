Netflix has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming anime film, Drifting Home, the third feature-length film from animation studio Studio Colorido, the team behind both Penguin Highway and A Whisker Away.The new trailer shows more of what viewers can expect from the film when compared to the first trailer that was revealed back in September of 2021, but still keeps the mysteries of the stories hidden enough to be discovered when the film eventually hits the streaming service.

The trailer once again introduces Kosuke and Natsume, two childhood friends that, along with a few of their classmates, break into an abandoned apartment complex that is scheduled for demolition and rumored to be haunted. When in the condemned apartment, a strange phenomenon occurs, and when the group awakes they find the apartment complex floating through a vast ocean.

The rest of the trailer is mostly upbeat, the group of children partaking in summer activities like swimming and fishing, though there is a hint of something greater hiding just out of sight. Natsume introduces the group to a person named Noppo, who seems to know more about what is happening than the group as Kosuke confronts him near the end of the trailer. The group also comes across another complex that is sinking in the water, which sees them attempting to save those trapped inside. The trailer does a great job of giving a few more details to ponder without giving the full plot of the film away. The trailer leaves us with Natsume saying, "Kosuke, we will make it home together for sure."

Studio Colorido is an animation studio that started up in 2011 and has developed quite a resume in the last decade with several animated films, ranging from short films to the two previously mentioned feature films, with Drifting Home bringing that total to three. Their first feature film was Penguin Highway in 2018, but it was their sophomore effort, the Netflix distributed A Whisker Away in 2020, that really gained the studio worldwide praise. Penguin Highway director Hiroyasu Ishida returns to the director's chair once again for Drifting Home. Ishida also serves as a writer alongside Hayashi Mori. The Japanese voice cast of the film consists of Mutsumi Tamura, Asami Seto, Daiki Yamashita, Yumiko Kobayashi, Inori Minase, and Kana Hanazawa.

Drifting Home will premiere on Netflix on September 16. You can watch the brand-new teaser trailer below.

Check out the synopsis here:

Raised like brother and sister, Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but their relationship begins to strain in sixth grade after Kosuke's grandfather Yasutsugu passes away. One day during their summer vacation, Kosuke and his classmates sneak into an apartment complex that is scheduled to be demolished, and rumored to be haunted. Both Kosuke and Natsume grew up there, so the place holds a lot of memories for them. There, Kosuke stumbles into Natsume and is asked if he knows about the mysterious Noppo. But suddenly, they get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, they see a vast ocean before them. As the apartment complex drifts in a mysterious sea with Kosuke and the others on board, they band together to try and survive. There are tears and fights, and maybe even reconciliation. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins...

