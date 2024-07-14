The Big Picture The Driller Killer is not as gory as its title suggest; instead, it's a slow-burn character study of a man descending into madness.

The film was lumped in with video nasties, but its gore and bloodletting is light compared to other slashers of the era.

The movie has a deeper meaning, exploring societal downfall and rage expressed through violence, not glorifying the protagonist's actions.

In the late 1970s, two subgenres of horror began to take off, with both slashers and grindhouse pictures marking a change in the genre. Thanks to films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Black Christmas, and Halloween, movies about knife (and chainsaw) wielding killers gave audiences a more realistic type of fear, after the domination of fear fests like The Exorcist and The Omen. The '70s also marked the rise of grindhouse, low budget movies which might have been campy and filled with bad acting, but which were effective thanks to their gritty rawness. In 1979, director Abel Ferrara found a way to tap into both subgenres with The Driller Killer. Ferrara had made his name as a director of adult films, but with The Driller Killer, the future mastermind behind critically acclaimed films such as King of New York, Bad Lieutenant, and Body Snatchers, got to tell a story about madness, the dark decay of 1970s New York City, and the plight of the city's homeless, all wrapped up in scenes of bloody gore. The Driller Killer even ended up banned, but there's much more going on beyond the shocking mayhem.

'The Driller Killer' Is Not as Gory as It Sounds

Abel Ferrara was just 28 when he directed and starred in The Driller Killer. His first feature, whose title you'll have to look up yourself, was an adult film, so with his follow-up, The Driller Killer, you might be expecting a gory slasher filled with sex and nudity, but that's not what this is. The Driller Killer is instead a slow burn character study about a man named Reno Miller, an artist living in New York City in 1979. For a lot of the runtime, The Driller Killer might as well be Joker, as Reno begins his descent into madness in a grimy, big city that doesn't care about him. Reno can't make ends meet, as he's behind on rent even though he shares his apartment with two women. He's also way behind on his latest project, and is having trouble with the loud neighbors who have a band and practice constantly, the noise of their music pulsating through his walls. On top of that, his neighborhood is filled with the unhoused around every corner.

Reno can't fathom why anyone would be homeless, even going up to a drunk and barely conscious man in the alley one night and shaking him, demanding to know how he ended up this way. Everything eventually comes to a head, with blood-filled visions leading Reno to finally snap and go on a killing spree, taking his power drill to the derelicts outside his home. While there is blood and gore, The Driller Killer doesn't stay in it. This isn't a splatter film, but something more akin to Maniac or Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, where it's the characters' descent that matters most and not the kill count. Yes, the title of the movie is an attention getter that seems to promise nothing but mindless gore, but Abel Ferrara admits there was a simple reason for giving his film its rhyming name. He told Den of Geek that the title came from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. He said, "It was a world we were trying to be a part of, you know? We wanted to put our movies in theatres, and those were the movies people were watching, and we put two and two together."

'The Driller Killer' Was Lumped in With Video Nasties

Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, made five years before, ended up becoming one of the scariest films ever made and led to an entire franchise. The Driller Killer didn't have that kind of success. It may have made its own headlines, but for different reasons, as The Driller Killer ended up banned in the U.K. despite the fact that the gore and bloodletting is light. Compared to other slashers in the decade to come, Ferrara's movie is tame. We see Reno's victims die at the tip of his drill, but it's not done with Tom Savini-like effects but an actor screaming and bright red fake blood being pumped out of a wound. Just like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is remembered as being gory when it wasn't, The Driller Killer has a titillating title that tells anyone who hasn't watched the movie what to expect, but why it works is that it gives you something else.

The Driller Killer is more Taxi Driver than slasher, with the most uncomfortable moments being the grungy and hopeless depiction of New York City, but that didn't stop it from finding itself lumped in with all the video nasties of the era. Video nasties were films in the UK that were deemed to offend Britain's Obscene Publications Act of 1959. With the British Parliament passing the Video Recordings Act of 1984, they could censor or even ban a film they saw as offensive for home release. Some major horror films, like The Evil Dead, The Last House on the Left, The Burning, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and even The Exorcist underwent heavy censorship or were completely outlawed.

There Is a Deeper Meaning to 'The Driller Killer'

Censors misunderstood the themes of The Driller Killer. This film wasn't like other killers with a drill slasher. If you look at 1982's The Slumber Party Massacre, for example, where a male killer with a massive drill murders scantily clad women, one can easily see how sexual it is, with the drill being phallic, and the killer speaking about his obsession for his prey. This was not The Driller Killer, which wasn't about sex, but more about the inner turmoil which comes from the downfall of a society. Abel Ferrara told Den of Deek that it was meant to be a documentary "of the life we were living at the time." He wanted to look at the New York of the late '70s where "people were squatting, living on the street, not paying rent."

Speaking with The Independent, Ferrara said, "It was also more of a parable, I guess. We were already angry back then, and we had no other way of expressing it." His character, Reno Miller, expresses his rage at the homeless epidemic, through the failures of his life through violence. At one point, he tells a homeless man that he won't end up like him. To then kill him is to literally drive home that point. If he kills what he could end up becoming, then he is no longer a "failure." He has the power to be the opposite of these men. Unlike so many splatter and grindhouse films, The Driller Killer doesn't glorify this. You're not supposed to cheer for Reno or feel sorry for him. When The Independent asked Ferrara if Reno had a point, the director said, “Well, not when you start killing people. At that point? Yo, you need a doctor! That dude needs help! "

The Driller Killer is a difficult film to watch, with a protagonist you won't like. It's not the gore that will upset you, because that would be too cheap and simple. Any director can throw blood and guts at the screen to illicit a reaction. Instead. Abel Ferrara wants to go deeper than a drill bit can, going right to your soul with a look at how the rot of society will rot a man.

The Driller Killer is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

