By the time Drinking Buddies was released in 2013, Joe Swanberg had established himself as a prominent figure in the mumblecore scene. He had already directed over a dozen films, all of which belonged to the indie subgenre due to their utilization of micro-budgets, naturalistic acting, and improvised dialogue. While Drinking Buddies — which began production with a 45-page dialogue-free outline as a script — firmly falls under the mumblecore label, it was something of a departure for the young director at the time. The film marked Swanberg's first foray into more mainstream filmmaking.

Although it was still an independent film with a small budget, Drinking Buddies had things that none of Swanberg's previous films had, including an established distributor, a professional crew, and a cast full of recognizable actors. While some of Swanberg's early collaborators — most notably Greta Gerwig — went on to become stars, in 2013, he had never worked with actors as widely known as the leads in Drinking Buddies: Jake Johnson, Olivia Wilde, Anna Kendrick, and Ron Livingston. Fortunately, this brilliant cast found a way to fit seamlessly into the mumblecore aesthetic, making Swanberg's first elevated feature a major success.

'Drinking Buddies' Is an Intertwined Tale of Romantic, Platonic, and Workplace Relationships