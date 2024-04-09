The Big Picture D'Avanzo faced legal trouble but charges were dropped, including drug possession and assault.

Mob Wives took the world by storm when it premiered on VH1 and detailed the lives of women associated with the mafia in one way or another. For many, it was their husbands or fathers who were already in jail, but that didn't stop them from embracing the mob aesthetic. Set in Staten Island, the reality series introduced us to women like Big Ang and, of course, Drita D'Avanzo. Known for fighting, outrageous looks, and more, the series was both controversial and enticing. But where is D'Avanzo now?

After the show, she not only separated from her husband, Lee D'Avanzo, but she also had some run-ins with the law herself. She was in police custody several times, including once when they raided her and her husband's home, and she was charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Those charges against her were dropped.

According to Page Six, D'Avanzo was also arrested for misdemeanor assault after getting into a fight with her neighbor over a parking spot. Those charges were also dropped. Despite having some issues with police, D'Avanzo has also made a name for herself as a businesswoman.

Drita D'Avanzo Has Been Busy Working on Her Business Empire

D'Avanzo owned a store, Lady Boss, that she started using the success from the show and now she is leaning hard into the latest trend online: The Mob Wives Aesthetic. “The mob wife aesthetic thing has taken over the world. You gotta have a fur,” D'Avanzo said in a TikTok. “You have to bling out. Animal print and big sunglasses. So now you need animal print, fur coats, big, big sunglasses, and a lot of jewelry. And you are officially a mob wife,” she said. “Don’t get the criminal boyfriend. Leave that alone." According to Time Out, you can go get judged by D'Avanzo on your "Mob Wife Aesthetic" at the Ainslie Bowery.

Beyond all of that, TMZ reported that D'Avanzo is working on her own scripted series about her life. Aside from her marriage to a mobster, her upbringing is also compelling. She spoke on the show about her father excommunicating her from her family because of her choice to marry Lee.

Mob Wives can be streamed on VH1.

