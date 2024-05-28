The Big Picture Get ready to add Drive to your 4K Blu-ray collection - a Steelbook edition is coming on August 27.

The new set includes a Dolby Vision transfer approved by Nicolas Winding Refn, along with interviews with the cast and crew.

Drive marked a career shift for Ryan Gosling, showcasing him as a man of action in this stylish, violent, and critically acclaimed film.

Get that satin scorpion jacket out of the closet, because Drive is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Nicholas Winding Refn's 2011 neo-noir classic will be released in a collectible Steelbook, and packed with special features. The set will race into stores on August 27.

The two-disc set will feature an all-new Dolby Vision transfer of the film, approved by director Refn. The set will also include an all-new featurette, Back in the Driver's Seat, which will feature interviews with writer Hossein Amini, editor Mat Newman, composer Cliff Martinez, and stars Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman. The set will also contain a number of featurettes from pervious releases of the film, including Drive Without a Driver: Interview with Nicolas Winding Refn, I Drive: The Driver, Driver and Irene: The Relationship, Under the Hood: Story, and Cut to the Chase: Stunts; it will also include the film's original theatrical trailer.

Image via Sony Home Entertainment

What Happens in 'Drive'?

Drive stars Ryan Gosling as a taciturn man known only as the Driver; by day, he's a mechanic and a stunt driver, and by night, he drives getaway cars for bank robbers. He becomes fond of his neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan), and agrees to help her recently-paroled husband Standard (Oscar Isaac) with a pawn shop robbery. However, the robbery turns out to be much more dangerous than anticipated, putting the Driver, Irene, and the Driver's friend and mentor, Shannon (Bryan Cranston), in the sights of a deadly duo of gangsters (Perlman and an uncharacteristically menacing Albert Brooks). Ultimately, the Driver has to seek out revenge - and when the credits roll, he's the last man left standing, but for how long? The film's stylish visuals, graphic violence, and synth-heavy soundtrack made it a favorite of reviewers, and it landed on many critics' end-of-year top-ten lists; it was also a hit at the box office, making $81 million USD on a $15 million budget.

Drive proved to be a turning point in Gosling's career, as it presented him for the first time as a man of action, not words. His stoic performance paved the way for his appearances in Blade Runner 2049, Only God Forgives, and First Man, and he was given the opportunity to hone his action skills in subsequent films like The Nice Guys and The Fall Guy.

Drive will be released on 4K Blu-ray on August 27, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.