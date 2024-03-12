The Big Picture Drive-Away Dolls is driving onto digital today.

Beanie Feldstein's portrayal of Sukie nearly steals the spotlight from the film's leading characters.

Drive-Away Dolls features a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Matt Damon, and Miley Cyrus.

Beanie Feldstein is happy to have solidified herself alongside the select few who can claim the status of a “Coen Cop.” The actress’s role in Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls, puts her on par with Frances McDormand’s Marge Gunderson of Fargo fame, Tommy Lee Jones’ No Country for Old Men sheriff Ed Tom Bell, and True Grit’s Deputy U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) and Texas Ranger LaBoeuf (Matt Damon). Launching herself onto the performance pedestal of all the law enforcement actors who came before her, Feldstein’s portrayal of Sukie fully lives up to the hype and nearly steals the spotlight from the movie’s leading characters. In an exclusive to Collider behind-the-scenes clip to celebrate the film’s March 12 arrival on demand, Feldstein and her peers talk about her no-nonsense role and how she fully grabbed the bull by the horns and refused to let go.

Viewers first hear from Coen and Tricia Cooke who co-penned the film, piecing together the attitude, grit, and pure rage that make Feldstein’s Sukie one of the most engaging characters in the film. Then, we get a good look and hear from Feldstein herself, where her co-stars, Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan chime in on her behalf, attesting to the stellar way she delivered her performance - with Qualley saying that the Feldstein on-screen is unrecognizable from the one she calls a friend outside of character. Beaming the entire time, it’s obvious that the kind words from her co-stars and friends mean the world to Feldstein.

In Drive-Away Dolls, Qualley and Viswanathan star as Jamie and Marian, respectively. The two have been longtime friends, with Jamie being incredibly outgoing - even maybe a bit too much for her own good - while Marian struggles to step outside of her comfort zone. The pair embark on a road trip to Florida, renting a vehicle from a drive-away service. Along the way, they discover that they’re carrying some precious cargo, and are now being tracked by pursuers willing to do anything to get their goods back.

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Has a Star-Studded Cast

Along with the trio of young women driving the film’s story, Coen collected an absolutely stacked ensemble to ensure that audiences would turn out for his first solo film without his brother and frequent collaborator, Joel Coen. With names like Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Colman Domingo (The Color Purple), Matt Damon (Oppenheimer), and Miley Cyrus (The Last Song) lining the call sheet, the filmmaker reached his goal and nailed the project’s casting.

You can check out our exclusive Drive-Away Dolls behind-the-scenes clip above and get ready for the ride of your life when the movie cruises onto demand on March 12.