A road trip takes a messy turn in Ethan Coen's soon-to-be-released film, Drive-Away Dolls. As two quirky best friends (played by Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) decide to rent a car and go to Tallahassee, their escapade turns into a whirlwind adventure after the protagonists find out that criminals are chasing after them. Packed with action and humor, this latest project is a collaboration between Coen and his wife, Tricia Cooke, and it will hit the big screen very soon.

The film's star-studded ensemble is another reason to look forward to this upcoming release, and to get you prepped before the screening, here is a handy guide to its cast and characters.

Margaret Qualley as Jamie

Jamie is an outgoing and eccentric lesbian who is getting over a recent breakup. Her hope is that hitting the road with her best friend, Marian, will help her forget her ex-girlfriend and move on. Yet, their plans for a relaxing getaway go off the rails when they discover a mysterious briefcase in the trunk of their rented car.

Margaret Qualley plays Jamie in the film, and she has been a part of several acclaimed projects in the past few years. From her breakout role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood to her praised performance as the lead in Netflix's limited series Maid, the actress has shown that she can easily tackle various genres. In an interview with W Magazine, Qualley shared more about her process of developing an accent for her role in the latest Coen film:

"The accent kind of evolved. I started off with something easy and comfortable, what my accent really should be, having been from North Carolina. And then after I got the part, [Coen] asked me to listen to Tommy Lee Jones and Ann Richards. So I listened to a lot of their interviews and tried to make it a little more Texas."

Geraldine Viswanathan as Marian

Marian is Jamie's best friend, and despite being super close, the two characters are polar opposites. Different from Jamie, Marian is shy, very put together, and often follows the rules. This trip to Tallahassee is the perfect opportunity for her to loosen up, especially given the fact that criminals are headed in their direction.

Geraldine Viswanathan plays Marian in the raunchy, queer drama. The actress is popularly known for portraying multiple characters in the anthology series Miracle Workers. After Ayo Edebiri announced she would no longer be a part of the MCU's Thunderbolts, Viswanathan was confirmed to replace the actress in the upcoming superhero film.

Beanie Feldstein as Sukie

Sukie is Jamie's ex-girlfriend, who uses her job as a cop to protect Jamie and Marian from the men trying to chase the girls down. Beanie Feldstein plays Sukie in the film, and she is a veteran in the comedy genre. From working in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Booksmart (Olivia Wilde's directorial debut), the actress has shown that her humor and comedic timing is a perfect match for Coen's latest project.

Feldstein was a guest on Late Night Seth Meyers and shared the following about her experience playing Sukie in Drive-Away Dolls:

"To play one of their (Coen and Cooke) cops is like absolutely surreal and it was so fun for me to just be angry all the time. Just bitter and angry."

Colman Domingo as Chief

Chief is a criminal who is looking for the briefcase that Jamie and Marian have in their car. The original plan was for the character and his sidekicks to rent the car that the protagonists got for their trip to Tallahassee, but the owner of the rental company mixed up the orders.

Colman Domingo is Chief in Drive-Away Dolls, and the actor is currently nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Lead Role for his performance in Rustin. Prior to his recent onscreen endeavors, Domingo was a Broadway star for several years and received a Tony nomination for playing Mr. Bones in The Scottsboro Boys. In the near future, the actor is expected to portray Michael Jackson's father in an upcoming biopic.

Pedro Pascal as Santos

Santos is also a criminal, and according the film's trailer, he had the mysterious briefcase in his possession before Jamie and Marian get it.

There is no need to introduce Pedro Pascal, especially after his popularity in the past few years. After his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, the actor's name has been tied to multiple films and TV shows currently in the making. Expect to see Pascal in Gladiator 2 and in the anticipated remake of Fantastic Four.

Bill Camp as Curlie

Curlie is the owner of the car rental company that the protagonists go to rent a car for their trip. He is also the person responsible for accidentally allowing them to rent the car that Chief was supposed to rent.

Bill Camp plays Curlie in the Coen film, and he is known for his supporting roles in 12 Years a Slave, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, and in The Night Of (which led him to garner a Primetime Emmy nomination).

Matt Damon as Senator Channel

Senator Channel is a Florida politician who also seems to have a connection with the stolen briefcase.

Matt Damon is a consolidated name in Hollywood ever since he earned an Oscar for his collaboration with Ben Affleck in Good Will Hunting. He has since been a part of several onscreen projects, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Martian and The Last Duel. Last year, Damon starred in two popular titles, Air and Oppenheimer, the latter being a strong contender on the 2024 awards circuit.

Drive-Away Dolls also stars Joey Slotnick as Arliss and C. J. Wilson as Flint. Miley Cyrus will also make a cameo in the film, which will hit theaters on February 22, 2024.

Drive-Away Dolls Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Ethan Coen Cast Matt Damon , Pedro Pascal , Bill Camp , Margaret Qualley Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ethan Coen , Tricia Cooke

