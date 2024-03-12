The Big Picture Drive-Away Dolls, directed by Ethan Coen, is now available for digital purchase or rental.

The film follows best friends on a road trip turned heist after discovering a mysterious package.

This was Coen's solo directorial debut.

Just a few weeks after drifting into theaters, Universal Pictures announced that Drive-Away Dolls is officially pulling onto a home viewing platform near you today. The Ethan Coen-helmed production is now available on digital platforms to either add to your collection to own or rent and watch the comedy caper pan out from the comfort of your favorite spot on the couch. If you were still hoping to catch the Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) led production on the big screen, the movie will continue to play in cinemas, with the latest news simply giving eager audiences another option of how to take in Coen’s solo feature-length, star-studded debut.

In Drive-Away Dolls, best friends Jamie (Qualley) and Marian (Viswanathan) are both in need of a desperate break from their lives. When Marian says she’s going to visit family in Florida, Jamie can’t help but invite herself along for the ride. Balancing one another out, Jamie is just as loud and boisterous as Marian is soft and mouse-like, making for the perfect (albeit explosive) set of personalities for the road trip of a lifetime. After discovering a mysterious package in the trunk of their rental car, the women inadvertently mark themselves as the targets of a group of criminals.

Known for spending the bulk of his career working alongside his brother Joel Coen on such classic pieces of cinema as Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Burn After Reading, and more, Drive-Away Dolls, marks Ethan Coen’s first foray into feature-length filmmaking as a solo operative. The Coen brothers are famous for bringing on some of the biggest names to star in their projects, with this title being no different. Filling out the ensemble cast of this comedy heist are Colman Domingo, Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein, Bill Camp, Miley Cyrus, Joey Slotnick, and more.

The Future Of Ethan Coen’s Solo Career

Now that Joel Coen has flexed his lone wolf skills through The Tragedy of Macbeth and Ethan Coen stood all by his lonesome (albeit with some help from his co-scribe and wife Tricia Cooke), the siblings announced that they’ll be reuniting for another project. This might be a sigh of relief for both as Drive-Away Dolls wasn't necessarily the hit with critics that the director was likely hoping for. The less-than-savory reviews are an extra bummer for those in the LGBTQ+ community who were hoping for more representation in the form of off-the-cuff stories as Coen had previously stated that he had plenty of other ideas for lesbian-centered B-movies should his solo debut be a hit.

You can decide for yourself if Drive-Away Dolls should be the start of something bigger for Coen, as the title is now available on digital to own or rent. Check out the trailer below.

Drive-Away Dolls 6 10 Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Ethan Coen Cast Matt Damon , Pedro Pascal , Bill Camp , Margaret Qualley Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ethan Coen , Tricia Cooke

