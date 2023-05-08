The Coen Brothers have been a staple of American independent cinema since the early 1980s. Together, both Joel and Ethan Coen have expanded, lampooned, and perfected gangster films, film noir, and even Westerns. They were critical darlings, every actor’s favorite director, and winners of several Academy Awards including Best Picture for their dark western, No Country For Old Men. When the two decided to split up, most movie aficionados didn’t know what to do with themselves. But at last year’s award season, fans rejoiced to see the triumphant and independent return of Joel Coen with The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Now it is Ethan Coen’s turn to show how good he is on his own with his new film, Drive-Away Dolls (2023).

For anybody wondering about the details of Ethan Coen’s newest film, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for everything we know so far about Drive-Away Dolls.

Is There a Trailer for Drive-Away Dolls?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer at the moment for the highly anticipated Drive-Away Dolls. However, some footage from the film was screened at CinemaCon 2023. While the footage hasn't been released to the public yet, it's a good indication that a trailer could be on the way sooner rather than later.

Drive-Away Dolls will be distributed to US audiences by Focus Features, arriving on September 22, 2023.

What Is Drive-Away Dolls About?

Here is Focus Features’ Official Synopsis for Drive-Away Dolls:

This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Who's Making Drive-Away Dolls?

The director of Drive-Away Dolls is Ethan Coen. Along with his brother, Ethan Coen made his debut with 1984’s Blood Simple. This neo-noir thriller follows a Texas bartender who finds himself wrapped up in a murder plot when his boss discovers he has been having an affair with his wife. The film put the brothers on the map and they followed this dark crime drama up with a zany comedy about an infertile couple‘s attempt to steal a child, Raising Arizona, showing their range. They won their first Oscar for what is probably their most famous film, Fargo, a midwestern noir about a man’s failed attempt to stage his wife’s kidnapping. Though Joel and Ethan collaborated equally on writing and directing, Ethan didn’t receive his first official directing credit until their 2004 crime comedy, The Ladykillers. Since then, the two directed the Oscar-winning Cormac McCarthy adaptation, No Country For Old Men, as well as Inside Llewyn Davis, which turned Oscar Isaac into a formidable Hollywood star. Their last collaboration together was on the Netflix anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, starring Tim Blake Nelson, Brendan Gleeson, and Liam Neeson.

Ethan Coen is also co-writing Drive-Away Dolls, alongside his wife, Tricia Cooke. Though this is Tricia Cooke’s first time writing a feature, she is no stranger to the industry or to the world of the Coen Brothers. This husband and wife team began working together in 1990 when Cooke served as editor on his film Miller’s Crossing, which starred Gabriel Byrne and Albert Finney and followed a power struggle between two rival gangs. Cooke served as the editor on several of the Coen brothers’ films like Barton Fink, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and O Brother Where Art Thou?. She has also worked with other directors including Mary Harron on the film, The Notorious Bettie Page, which told the life story of the famous pin-up girl. Coen and Cooke are also producing the film with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Robert Graf. Music for the film is by Carter Burwell and Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog) is the cinematographer. Drive-Away Dolls is produced by Working Title Productions.

When and Where Was Drive-Away Dolls Filmed?

Drive-Away Dolls kicked off production in August 2022, filming in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Parts of the movie were also filmed in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and it's now in the post-production stage.

Who's In the Cast of Drive-Away Dolls?

Ethan Coen has acquired a cast of some of the best actors in Hollywood. Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Matt Damon, and Joey Slotnick are all set to star. Qualley got her start starring alongside Justin Theroux on the underrated HBO drama, The Leftovers. She later starred in the detective period piece The Nice Guys (2016) alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. In 2019, she achieved great success in both film and TV when she won an Emmy nomination for her role as the famous Broadway dancer Ann Reinking in FX’s miniseries, Fosse/Verdon. The same year, she also starred alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She recently received her second Emmy nomination for her lead role in Netflix’s Maid and is set to star in Poor Things and And by Yorgos Lanthimos. Viswanathan is most famous for her role in the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers alongside Daniel Radcliffe. She has also starred in movies like Blockers, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Rumble.

Feldstein first received critical acclaim for her role as the meek but lovable best friend Julie in the Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird. She later starred as the lead in Booksmart which followed two high school girls set on having their first night of wild fun before they graduate. Pascal is most famous for his work on television. He first gained mainstream attention for his work on Game of Thrones and later for his role as a DA agent on a mission to catch or kill drug lord, Pablo Escobar, on the show Narcos. He currently stars in the Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian, as well as HBO’s newest acclaimed drama, The Last of Us. Domingo stars in another hit HBO drama, Euphoria, where he plays Rue’s sponsor. He has also starred in films like If Beale Street Could Talk, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Zola. Camp is best known for his role as the janitor and chess tutor in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit alongside Anya Taylor Joy. He has also worked on several critically acclaimed films like Lincoln, Joker, and Vice. Damon has worked with several brilliant directors including Gus Van Sant, Clint Eastwood, and Martin Scorsese. He previously worked with Ethan Coen on the western remake True Grit, appearing alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Jeff Bridges. Slotnick has appeared in several TV series like Nip/Tuck, Family Guy, and The Office.