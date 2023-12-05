The Big Picture Drive-Away Dolls is a fun twist on a road trip heist story, following two best friends in need of a vacation.

The film features a talented cast including Margaret Qualley, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, and Beanie Feldstein.

Drive-Away Dolls is an exciting addition to the rise of well-written queer films, putting lesbian characters in the spotlight.

Geraldine Viswanathan looks completely over it in a new image for Drive-Away Dolls. Courtesy of Total Film’s X account, the picture is the first release for the outlet’s upcoming issue that will dig more into Ethan Coen’s latest solo feature, following his 2022 documentary, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind. Sitting next to Viswanathan is Margaret Qualley, whose character has been billed as the more outgoing and adventurous of the two. Judging by the looks on both women’s faces, Viswanathan’s Marian is ready for a break while Qualley’s Jamie gives her bestie a pep talk.

A fun twist on your run-of-the-mill road trip heist story, Drive-Away Dolls follows a pair of best friends who are both in need of a vacation. For Jamie, she just wants to get away from it all after another debilitating breakup, while Marian is hoping to gain some confidence that will give her the push to flirt with women. Pinching their pennies, the duo rents a car from a shady dealership only to discover a suspicious briefcase in the trunk. Of course, the outgoing and down for the adventure Jamie immediately needs to see the contents and wins out over Marian’s hesitation. Opening the briefcase is just the beginning of the girls’ journey, as they’re now the number one targets of a crime syndicate eager to reclaim their belongings.

Along with Qualley (The Leftovers) and Viswanathan (Blockers), Coen’s feature-length solo filmmaking debut also features an incredible line-up of A-list actors. Included on the call sheet are Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart). Coen penned the film’s script alongside his wife and frequent collaborator Tricia Cooke. In the past, the pair have worked together on such titles as Fargo and O Brother, Where Art Thou? with Drive-Away Dolls carrying a familiar tone very similar to their earlier projects.

The Rise of Well-Written Queer Films

While the queer community has had solid representation in titles like But I’m a Cheerleader and Brokeback Mountain (even if the latter leaned into queer tragedy), the last few years have brought about a handful of uplifting and joyful stories of queer love. Last year, Nicholas Stoller released his gay-centered film, Bros, with Greg Berlanti’s Love, Simon celebrating young love and leaving zero dry eyes in the audience a few years prior. However, it’s a completely different story for lesbian-centered films as they’re few and far between. Olivia Wilde lifted up Kaitlyn Dever’s shy lesbian character in Booksmart with Emma Seligman giving the women who love women community a full and hilarious storyline in this year’s feature, Bottoms. With Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls allowing lesbian characters to take center stage, we’re looking forward to another piece of queer cinema that will hopefully lead to similar stories down the line.

Check out Total Film’s Drive-Away Dolls image below and catch the feature in theaters in the U.S. on February 23, 2024.