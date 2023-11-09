Drive away dolls poster

The Big Picture Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan star in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls, a comedy caper about two friends on a road trip who accidentally get involved in a criminal act.

The film, directed by Ethan Coen without his brother Joel, features a talented ensemble cast including Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, and Matt Damon.

Drive-Away Dolls will be released in theaters on February 23, 2024, and currently does not have a streaming release. Potential viewers will have to catch it on the big screen.

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are finding nothing but trouble in a new poster for Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls. Following a car rental gone wrong, the image shows the two companions peering into the trunk of their beat-up rental while en route to Florida. Standing under a busted sign with the title of the movie and a “Welcome to Florida” sign barely hanging on, the duo’s bags are set off to the side with a metallic briefcase that will be the center of the film. The top of the dilapidated sign boasts the production’s all-star cast, which, along with Qualley (Miracle Workers) and Viswanathan (Blockers), includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), and Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting).

In Drive-Away Dolls, Qualley stars as Jamie, an incredibly extroverted young woman who’s going through a breakup with yet another girlfriend. Meanwhile, her best friend Marian (Viswanathan) couldn’t be any different. Painfully shy and introverted, Marian has a hard time meeting women and connecting with others. With both pals in a slump, they decide to go on a road trip to Tallahassee and rent a car from a local dealership. But, when they find a briefcase in the trunk, they realize that they’ve accidentally involved themselves in a criminal act. While the duo continues their road trip, the briefcase’s owners are hot on the trail of their missing goods.

Director Coen is well known for projects like Drive-Away Dolls, having previously worked on crime comedy dramas including Fargo and O Brother, Where Art Thou? with his brother and collaborator, Joel Coen. However, following the release of their 2018 title, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the pair went their separate ways. While Ethan Coen released the 2022 documentary, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Drive-Away Dolls will be his first feature-length movie without his brother attached. Along with directing, Coen also co-penned the script with Tricia Cooke, who has previously worked with the pair on a slew of titles including Fargo, Miller’s Crossing, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and The Big Lebowski. Both Coen and Cooke also serve as producers alongside Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Robert Graf.

When Does Drive-Away Dolls Come Out?

Focus Features will release Coen’s first solo film in the U.S. on Friday, February 23, 2024. At this point, it doesn’t sound like it will share a streaming release, so potential viewers' only chance of catching it (at least for now) is in theaters.

Check out the latest poster for Drive-Away Dolls below and find out everything we know about the movie here.