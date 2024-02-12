The Big Picture Drive-Away Dolls is Ethan Coen's solo directorial debut and is compared to his previous work like The Big Lebowski and O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The movie follows broken-hearted Jamie and her friend Marian on a wild road trip adventure after discovering a mysterious briefcase in their rental car.

Drive-Away Dolls features an all-star cast including Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, and Beanie Feldstein.

Start your engines, Los Angeles. For our next event, Collider is thrilled to be teaming up with Focus Features for an early screening of Ethan Coen's solo directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls.

Compared by the Coen Brother himself to his previous work like The Big Lebowski and O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Drive-Away Dolls is penned by Ethan and his partner and collaborator, Tricia Cooke. With the two of them sharing the driver’s seat, Dolls is a queer road-trip movie that sets broken-hearted Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and her friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) on a wild adventure when they discover a mysterious briefcase in the trunk of their rental. Upon opening the case, the duo determine the value of their find and hatch a scheme that involves dealers, hitmen, risky negotiations, and heads in hat boxes. In addition to Qualley and Viswanathan, Drive-Away Dolls also features Beanie Feldstein, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, and Colman Domingo.

The screening will begin at 7 pm, with no Q&A to follow.

Drive-Away Dolls officially hits theaters beginning on February 23.