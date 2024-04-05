The Big Picture Drive-Away Dolls features a stellar cast and a solo directing debut from Ethan Coen.

Exclusive bonus features on digital and Blu-ray releases include behind-the-scenes content and interviews with cast and filmmakers.

Coen's passion project offers a lighthearted and fun experience for audiences to enjoy.

After entertaining the audience on the big screen, Ethan Coen’s road trip-comedy Drive-Away Dolls is set to make a streaming and home debut soon to tickle you to the core. The movie marks the solo directing debut of The Big Lebowski co-director and has an amazing all-star cast along with some power-packed performances. The movie will debut exclusively on Peacock beginning April 12 along with the digital release on the same day, while the Blu-ray arrives on April 23.

The digital and Blu-ray release comes with exclusive bonus features, like ‘The Drive-Away Gang’ which features an exclusive sit down with the cast and filmmakers as they discuss their roles, the preparation for their character, and deconstruct the exciting cameos in the film. Another feature titled, ‘Drive-Away Dolls: An Ethan And Tricia Project’ focuses on Coen and wife and co-writer Tricia Cooke as they talk about their inspirations, why they waited 20 years to bring it to life, and what it was like working together on a project from start to finish.

What Is ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ About?

Drive-Away Dolls follows two best friends, Jamie, who is nursing another breakup with a girlfriend, and her shy friend Marian, who needs to loosen up. As life comes crashing on them, they decide to go on a road trip to Tallahassee in search of a fresh start, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. The movie cast Margaret Qualley as Jamie, Geraldine Viswanathan as Marian, Beanie Feldstein as Sukie, Colman Domingo as the chief, Pedro Pascal as Santos, and Bill Camp as Curlie. Further rounding off the cast are Joey Slotnick as Arliss, C. J. Wilson as Flint, Annie Gonzalez as Carla, Josh Flitter, and Matt Damon as Senator Gary Channel.

The movie has a 63 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its performances, especially by Qualley and Viswanathan, visual aesthetics and direction. The movie stands as Coen’s passion project which has been decades in making, and is devoid of ‘The Coen Brothers’ aesthetics making it an intriguing watch from the renowned director. The movie is lighthearted and fun making it an easy watch for the audience. While it got a mixed response at the box office, hopefully, it’ll find a new audience upon its home release.

Drive-Away Dolls arrives on digital and on Peacock on April 12 and the Blu-ray drops on April 23. You can read our review here.