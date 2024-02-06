The Big Picture Drive-Away Dolls is Ethan Coen's first solo directorial project, featuring his signature style and writing.

The film boasts an A-list cast, including Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Pedro Pascal, and Beanie Feldstein.

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for queer representation in film, with Drive-Away Dolls and other LGBTQ+-focused movies on the horizon.

Buckle up, babes — we’re going on an adventure with the newest trailer for Ethan Coen’s sapphic road trip flick, Drive-Away Dolls. Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, the newest trailer teases plenty of excitement ahead for our two leading gals after they find themselves caught up in a bit of criminal activity. Qualley’s southern accent is in full swing in the fresh teaser as the two friends realize that their rental car is carrying a piece of precious cargo in the trunk — a locked briefcase. After weighing the pros and cons (which include the possibility of losing their lives over the mysterious contents), the pair crack the not-so-secret code and are shocked at what they find inside. From here, it’s off to the races featuring clips of the incredible cast that includes Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Colman Domingo (The Color Purple), and a very streetwise Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as a police officer.

The title is the first to come from Coen as a solo project, having previously worked alongside his brother Joel Coen on notable productions including Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, and Fargo. Our new teaser has Coen’s name all over it from its directorial style to the writing, the latter of which he worked on alongside his wife and frequent collaborator, Tricia Cooke. While he’s previously stated that audiences can expect Drive-Away Dolls to have the same “filthy fun” that is synonymous with past Coen Brothers projects, the filmmaker says that there are aspects of the feature that stand out from what has come before.

As we mentioned at the top, Drive-Away Dolls features an A-list lineup of impressive names which, along with Qualley, Viswanathan, Pascal, Domingo, and Feldstein, also includes Matt Damon (Oppenheimer), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), C.J. Wilson (Manchester by the Sea), and Joey Slotnick (Twister).

2024 Is Shaping Up To Be the Year of Queer Film

Image via Focus Features

For those of us out there who have long been hoping for more queer representation, 2024 looks like it will be a terrific year for it. Not only does Drive-Away Dolls cruise into theaters on February 23, but other films like Rose Glass’s Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian-starrer Love Lies Bleeding will celebrate a cinematic debut on March 8. Meanwhile, the big screen adaptation of the Mean Girls musical is now in theaters and, while it may not be outwardly gay, queer icon Reneé Rapp stars as Regina George, so the movie gets an honorable mention. And, though we’d love to see queer stories in the hands of filmmakers from the community, it’s good to know that Coen has said he has plans to make more lesbian-centered films if Drive-Away Dolls proves to be a hit among fans.

Check out the latest trailer for Coen’s solo directorial project below, and check out Drive-Away Dolls when it hits theaters on February 23.

Drive-Away Dolls Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Ethan Coen Cast Matt Damon , Pedro Pascal , Bill Camp , Margaret Qualley Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ethan Coen , Tricia Cooke

