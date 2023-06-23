Fasten your seatbelts and get ready to roll in this fall's fastest adventure, as Focus Features has released the first trailer for Drive-Away Dolls, the next film by Ethan Coen, which he co-wrote with Tricia Cooke. As if romance wasn't hard enough to figure out, the characters in the upcoming movie will have to face extremely dangerous challenges, in a comedy road film that will bring plenty of action to the big screen when it premieres later this year. The Coen brothers are exploring new ideas in this new chapter of their careers, and Ethan will display his talent yet again with an original story.

The movie follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. The film will feature performances from Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Pedro Pascal, who set the bar of anticipation for the release even higher when it was announced that he would be joining the cast.

Ethan Coen continues the streak of productions he directs without his brother, Joel. The last film he helmed by himself was Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind. The documentary focused on the life of the singer, complimented by interviews with the people that were close to him with pre-existing interview footage of Lewis himself. On the other hand, Joel found success when he directed The Tragedy of Macbeth, an adaptation of the classic Shakespeare tale starring Denzel Washington in the titular role. The movie received plenty of critical acclaim, even managing to earn several nominations at the Academy Awards.

If you're wondering how Drive-Away Dolls differs from the Coen Brothers' previous work together, Ethan Coen told Collider's Steve Weintraub, "This movie, the action stuff—and there's a lot of action stuff—and the sex stuff—and there's a lot of sex stuff—are interesting cutting exercises if we want to talk specifically about cutting in weirdly different ways. Cutting a sex scene is…me and Joel have not done that! You go, “Huh!” It's interesting." He went on to explain these scenes a little more saying, "Importantly, they're fun sex scenes. I don't know, it was important to say for some reason."

The Coen Brothers Usually Work as One

It was previously explained that the siblings stopped making movies together because it became more of a work experience rather than an artistic one, but that doesn't mean the situation will stay like that forever, and perhaps they could collaborate in another project at some point in the future. After a filmography that includes titles such as Inside Llewyn Davis, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Hail, Caesar!, there's no doubt that the Coen brothers still have plenty of potential stories to deliver, bringing their signature style and humor to an audience that has grown to love them over time.

You can check out the first trailer for Drive-Away Dolls below, before the movie premieres in theaters on September 22: