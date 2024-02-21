For more than 30 years, the Coen Brothers have provided audiences across the world with laughs, thrills, and thought-provoking masterpieces like Fargo, No Country For Old Men, and The Big Lebowski. However, after decades of success, the two brothers have decided to try their luck on their own. While Joel Coen released the dark and inventive Shakespeare adaptation, The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021, audiences have been desperately awaiting the return of Ethan Coen and that trademark Coen brothers’ black humor. Finally, Ethan Coen is returning to the screen to direct Drive Away Dolls, a caper film written alongside his wife and collaborator, Tricia Cooke.

The film follows Jamie, a free spirit who is currently dealing with yet another breakup from yet another girlfriend, and Marian, her much more inhibited and demure friend who could use a little more fun in her life. In an effort to get away from their drab lives, the two embark on a road trip to Tallahassee, but things take a turn for the worse when they rent the wrong car and come into contact with a group of deeply inept criminals. Featuring actors like Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal and a script that Coen promises is far different from any of his others, this film is set to be one of the best of the year. For anybody who can’t wait to see this epic crime story, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new adventure comedy.

Drive Away Dolls Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Ethan Coen Cast Matt Damon , Pedro Pascal , Bill Camp , Margaret Qualley Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ethan Coen , Tricia Cooke

Image via Focus Features

After changes to its initial release date, Drive Away Dolls will make its official release on February 23, 2024. Previously meant to be released by Focus Features on September 22, 2023, the film was delayed thanks to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Will There Be a Theatrical Release for 'Drive Away Dolls'?

Like all Focus Features Releases, Drive Away Dolls will enjoy a theatrical release. Other films it will be competing against on the opening weekend of its wide release include the Orlando Bloom action film, Red Right Hand, and the Hilary Swank drama, Ordinary Angels.

Will 'Drive Away Dolls' Be Streaming?

Close

Drive Away Dolls, which had a theatrical release and special VOD windows before being bought by NBCUniversal, will ultimately be accessible for streaming on Peacock. Recently, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was made available on the service, two months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that Drive Away Dolls will likely be available on the service sometime in April 2024.

Is 'Drive Away Dolls' Coming to DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Drive Away Dolls is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Focus Features will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another Focus Features release, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on October 31, 2023, 53 days after its theatrical release, Drive Away Dolls will probably receive a physical copy in April.

Is There a Trailer for 'Drive Away Dolls'?

Yes, there is! The trailer for Drive Away Dolls was released on June 23, 2023.

Jamie and Marian are through with their dull lives. With Jamie believing love is no longer realistic for a 21st-century lesbian like her and Marian still being unable to ditch her repressed persona and find love, the two realize it’s time for a change. A spur-of-the-moment road trip to Tallahassee may seem like the answer to their prayers, but a rental car remix threatens their lives and puts them at the center of a criminal enterprise. Will they be able to outwit those on their tale and find themselves on this vacation, or will they become victims of the criminal underworld?

More Movies Like ‘Drive Away Dolls’ That You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this exciting road thriller, check out these three other films featuring the black comedy and unbelievable twists from the mind of Ethan Coen and his brother Joel.

Raising Arizona

image via 20th Century Fox

In only their second feature film, the Coen Brothers proved they deserve to be fixtures in the Hollywood landscape with this delightfully hilarious comedy. Raising Arizona begins when H.I., a criminal specializing in convenience store robberies, meets Ed, a young female cop, and the two fall in love. Once H.I. is released from prison, the couple does everything they can to have a normal life and start a family, but when infertility problems plague them, they decide to steal a baby. Featuring stellar performances from both Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter, this is one comedy you won’t forget.

Watch on Apple TV

True Grit

Image via Paramount Pictures

Remakes are always intimidating, but when it comes to the 1969 Western True Grit which earned Hollywood legend, John Wayne, his first and only Oscar, you may as well forget it. However, the Coen Brothers were able to create a timely and exciting movie even better than the original. The movie centers around Mattie Ross, a 14-year-old girl who sets out to capture her father’s killer. To aid her, she hires the unorthodox but tough US Marshal, Reuben J. “Rooster” Cogburn, and sets out to seek her own kind of justice. The film may not have won an Academy Award, but it received 10 nominations and made the career of future movie star, Hailee Steinfeld.

Watch on Paramount+

O Brother Where Art Thou

image via Buena Vista

One of the most inventive literary adaptations, O Brother Where Art Thou deftly adapts the Ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey, into a Depression-era adventure. When three convicts escape their prison in the deep South searching for hidden treasure, they get much more than they bargained for. Starring George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson, the movie follows this band of dreamers as they narrowly escape conviction, come face to face with deadly sirens, and try to win back their family. With a sly wit and likable but deeply flawed heroes, the Coens turn this Greek tale into an American masterpiece.

Rent on Amazon