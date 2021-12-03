The winner is also the Japanese entry for the 2022 Academy Awards' Best International Film category.

On the heels of yesterday’s Best Films of the Year list released by The National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle unveiled their own choices for movies that conquered their hearts in 2021, but the lists couldn’t be more different.

While the NBR selected Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza as the best film of the year, the NYFCC decided the year’s best picture was Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film Drive My Car. Based on a short story by best-selling Japanese author Haruki Murakami, the film follows a widowed actor who bonds with his 20-year-old chauffeur over love and loss. Drive My Car was the winner in main categories across several film festivals, including the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Gotham Awards, and others.

Netflix’s western The Power of the Dog was singled out in three categories: Best Director for filmmaker Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. The movie is set in 1925 Montana and follows two brothers who run a successful ranching operation.

Image via Sideshow

RELATED: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' Named Best Film of 2021 by National Board of Review

Lady Gaga may be on her way to the Oscars again with a win in the Best Actress category for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Licorice Pizza was remembered in the Best Screenplay category, and Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story earned accolades from the NYFCC for Best Cinematography.

Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines was selected as Best Animated Feature Film, while Kathryn Hunter was the standout as Best Supporting Actress. Joachim Trier’s Norwegian comedy-drama The Worst Person in the World was voted Best Foreign Language Film. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel of the same name, was the winner in the Best First Film category.

You can check out the full list of winners below:

Best Film: Drive My Car (directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Best Director: Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Best Actress: Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Best Cinematography: Janusz Kamiński — West Side Story

Best Foreign Language Film: The Worst Person in the World (directed by Joachim Trier)

Best Documentary: Flee (directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

Best Animated Film: The Mitchells vs. The Machines (directed by Michael Rianda)

Best First Film: The Lost Daughter (directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Special Awards: Maya Cade (creator of the Black Film Archive), Diane Weyermann (of Sundance and Participant), and Marshall Fine (General Manager of the NYFCC)

‘Drive My Car' Trailer Reveals Japan's Academy Awards Entry The film will make its American premiere in New York on November 24.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email