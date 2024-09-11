Find any list of the best films of 2021, or the 2020s decade for that matter, and you're more than certain to find Drive My Car sitting in the upper echelon. Some films, like Ryusuke Hamaguchi's sobering drama about a grief-ridden actor and playwright, transcend the medium of cinema and represent the purest distillation of art. Crediting any film with the artfulness of a painting sounds like an audacious, if not pretentious, claim, but Hamaguchi's masterpiece actively searches the soul. While it's easy to find the prospect of watching Drive My Car, a 3-hour emotional odyssey about life and death, overwhelmingly daunting, the film is rooted in honesty and simplicity, making these lofty ideas accessible to all audiences. Any viewer with a pulse ought to feel something and subsequently force them to reflect on their own lives.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi Explores How to Overcome Grief in 'Drive My Car'

Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi first gained international acclaim for his films Happy Hour and Asako I & II. His films miraculously tap into raw human psychology without any pretense. Through a slow-burn pace and intense fixation on behavior nuances, Hamaguchi is an artist born to move people with his images. Drive My Car, the story of a renowned stage actor and director who copes with the death of his wife while directing an adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima, was the culmination of Hamaguchi's work. Nominated for four Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture (the first Japanese film to earn the honor), Best Director, and Best International Feature (which it won), its acclaim among the awards body was a positive indicator of the Academy's mission to diversify its voting pool in the last ten years.

Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is an artist living in Tokyo whose heart and mind control his creative direction. Upon having sex with his wife, Oto (Reika Kirishima), his mind unlocks and conceives a new story. This relationship between love and art could theoretically carry the weight of a narrative, but Oto suddenly dies from a brain hemorrhage. Overcome with grief, and lost in an emotional wilderness, he goes for a drive when, in a bold cinematic flex, Hamaguchi drops the opening credits 40 minutes into the film, showing that Yusuke's life is only beginning. Now residing in Hiroshima, he accepts a for-hire gig to direct a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya. The theater's insurance stipulates that he must be driven to the stage in his own car by a chauffeur, Misaki Watari (Toko Miura). As he rides in the backseat of his red Saab, Yusuke learns his lines by listening to tapes of Oto orating Uncle Vanya.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi Masters the Art of Slow-Burn Drama in 'Drive My Car'

Close

Ryusuke Hamaguchi is no stranger to 3+ hour slow-burn dramas (Happy Hour runs at a whopping 5 hours and 17 minutes). Drive My Car demonstrates his compassionate sensibilities for drama and human growth. Naturally, Western audiences who erroneously believe that international cinema is dull and inaccessible will be tempted to write the film off as just fodder for highbrow critics. At the film's respective Academy Awards, there was a push for more popcorn-friendly crowd favorites to receive proper recognition from voters, but anyone who bothered to give Drive My Car a shot was rewarded with a touching and poetic exploration of how we grapple with unshakable feelings of loss. As arcane as the subject appears on the surface, a reticent playwright adapting a Chekhov production that unfolds with no clear resolution, Hamaguchi tells the story close to the heart. The passionate but authentic complex that dominates Yusuke's day-to-day life is an evergreen concept not bound by one nationality or culture.

Drive My Car is a masterclass in slow-burn cinema and is a subgenre with risky aspirations. In the wrong hands, deliberately paced cerebral exercises could fall for redundant and re-heated tropes about trauma. Luckily, Hamaguchi's assured direction allows the vast runtime to breathe and reveal new layers to Yasuke throughout the Uncle Vanya production. The methodical pacing lulls the viewer into the unknowable but shrewd mind of the protagonist. You begin to interpret the surrounding world in the film through the same lens as him, where his environment acts as a stand-in for a stage play to exercise his personal demons. Despite existing in contemporary, everyday life, the film slowly takes on an unnatural likeness, which manifests because Yasuke is incapable of separating reality from his craft. In a stroke of dramatic genius by Hamaguchi, Yasuke's life and art don't necessarily imitate each other, but rather, they are shown as foils that both embrace and combat with each other.

'Drive My Car' Is Fueled by a Poetic and Simple Narrative

When praising a powerhouse artistic achievement like Drive My Car, it's easy to rely on grandiose statements in one's criticism, as analyzing emotional complexities is in the fabric of the Yasuke character. Still, neglecting to celebrate the beautiful simplicity of Hamaguchi's film would be a grave disservice to its seismic emotional impact. With a story consisting of mundane activities, scheduling appointments, driving to work, and auditioning and rehearsing the play, Drive My Car focuses on the banality of life wistfully. The bond that Yasuke and his driver, Misaki, develop while transporting him to the stage transpires through naturalism. By the nature of being in a confined space, they reveal repressed secrets and confessions, as Misaki gradually breaks the playwright out of his own shadow. The level of economical storytelling in Hamaguchi's direction is impeccable. He demonstrates that all we need in life is someone to supply us with empathy. In a naturalistic and unobtrusive metaphor, Misaki controlling Yasuke's mode of transportation underlines his insatiable desire for a guide in his cyclical life.

When a loved one dies, one becomes so overwhelmed with grief that they lose sight of reality. The cruelty of having Oto pulled away from him made Yasuke interpret life as an uninterpretable void, which is why the multilingual production of Uncle Vanya, featuring Japanese, English, Mandarin, and even Korean Sign Language, was ideal for his mental state. He can't make sense of the nature of life, and he characterizes that cryptic feeling by breaking the language barrier. Through body language and vocal tenor, Yasuke can not only make sense of the great unknown that is life following a tragic death but also demonstrate his grief behaviorally. Drive My Car is both a blistering portrait of the inescapable pain of reeling from a loss and a life-affirming statement about the potency of art as a vessel for universal expression and processing feelings locked inside one's soul. Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film is a required viewing not just to check off a box on the cinephile watchlist, but to receive a poetic glimpse at what acting out sorrow and remorse can provide humanity.

Drive My Car Release Date August 20, 2021 Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Cast Hidetoshi Nishijima , Toko Miura , Reika Kirishima , Park Yu-rim Runtime 2 hr 59 min

Drive My Car is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

