Ubisoft has some depressing news about one of their much-anticipated projects, the Driver TV series, but it appears that there may still be hope for the franchise. Almost three years have passed since the gaming company announced that a live-action production in the Driver franchise would come to the popular Binge streaming platform; unfortunately, that will not be moving forward anymore as they have canceled it. The series, announced in September 2021, was to be produced by the video game publisher alongside Allan Ungar and Vince Talenti.

Speaking to Game File, Ubisoft confirmed the news but maintained their plans to keep working on projects related to the racing series. A rep for the company shared, "We are no longer moving forward with our partnership with Binge for a Driver series. We are actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise and can’t wait to share more information in the future." It should be noted that the Driver TV adaptation was meant to "focus on undercover agent and ex-racecar driver John Tanner as he tries to take down a crime syndicate."

While fans wait for further updates, they may recall that it’s been about ten years since there was any news about the Driver franchise, with the release of the free-to-play smartphone game Driver: Speedboat Paradise, released on iOS and Android in December 2014. But before then, the Nintendo 3DS game Driver: Renegade 3D launched in September 2011 alongside the fifth installment in the game franchise, Driver: San Francisco. Other installments in the franchise include the original Driver (June 1999), Driver 2 (November 2000), Driver 3 (June 2004), Driver: Parallel Lines (March 2006) and Driver 76 (May 2007).

Another Live-Action Adaptation From Ubisoft Is In Production

One more video game from Ubisoft, which received a live-action adaptation not long ago and gave fans the best update earlier this month, is the well-received Watch Dogs. The project is currently in production, much to fans' delight; however, the announcement at the time failed to reveal who would be featured. Nevertheless, reports suggest that Sophie Wilde and Tom Blythe will appear in the production. Speaking of the video game itself, Watch Dogs, which comprises three installments, namely Watch Dogs (2014), Watch Dogs 2 (2016) and Watch Dogs: Legion (2020), has been financially successful, gaining immediate attention from players since its release, with the first two installments earning generally positive reviews, while the third received mixed reviews.

