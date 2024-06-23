The Big Picture Hot Toys continues to impress with new 1/6 sized Droideka figure, featuring best-in-class articulations and metallic paint applications.

The Star Wars collectible market is booming with recent releases of Anakin Skywalker and Darth Maul figures, expanding beyond Marvel.

Star Wars Universe enters new era with The Acolyte, set 100 years before The Phantom Menace, receiving mixed reviews but featuring a star-studded cast.

An impressive run from one of the most popular toy and collectible makers in the game just got even stronger. The official Hot Toys Instagram account unveiled the first look of a new 1/6 sized Droideka figure, which can collapse and be made to roll around and also stand up ready to blast. Hot Toys announced that the new Star Wars figure will feature best-in-class mechanical articulations, with skillfully applied metallic paint applications. The figure is approximately 33 centimeters tall, standing at roughly the same height as the standard Battle Droids and the enhanced B2 Battle Droids.

This is the second Star Wars figure in the last week to be revealed, with Hot Toys also taking to Instagram last week to announce an Anakin Skywalker figure based off his appearance in Episode 2 - Attack of the Clones. The company had been primarily focusing on Marvel prior to the release of the Hayden Christensen-modeled figure, releasing a new collectible based on Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant in the upcoming MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Although not Hot Toys, Darth Maul also recently received a Premium Collectibles figure, which comes in at a whopping $1,800 but features several models of the Sith Lord from different iterations of Star Wars — even the post-Phantom Menace Clone Wars era where he didn't have legs.

What’s Going On in the Star Wars Universe?

Close

Star Wars has been absent from the big screen since The Rise of Skywalker premiered in 2019, but the franchise has since developed an immersive TV universe through the work of Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and others. What's become known as the Mando-Verse (or the Filoni-Verse) began with The Mandalorian in 2019, which premiered shortly before The Rise of Skywalker, and has continued to the most recent project, Ahsoka.

Now, Star Wars has entered a new era, telling the first story set outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga, The Acolyte, which takes place 100 years before The Phantom Menace. The Acolyte has been well-received by critics reviewing the show in good faith, but has been review bombed by fans on Rotten Tomatoes, landing at a solid 85% "certified fresh" score from reviews but a 14% "rotten" rating from audiences. The Acolyte stars Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and Dafne Keen.

The Droideka Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order and does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars collectibles updates and stream The Acolyte on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

Watch on Disney+