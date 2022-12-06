Comedy legend Kirstie Alley sadly passed away this week at the age of 71, and leaves behind an incredible legacy that will surely be remembered for generations. While Alley is best known for her role in the highly influential sitcom Cheers, she also frequently took on interesting film roles that showed what a truly versatile performer she was. Alley was the type of actress that would commit to the material, no matter what. Whether she was a Vulcan student in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, a struggling mother in Look Who’s Talking, or a shrill ex-wife in Deconstructing Harry, Alley was willing to take risks on all types of projects.

That being said, it’s not a disservice to Alley to say that she was one of the foremost comic actresses of her time. Alley’s sharp sense of humor could be both utterly charming or completely demented, and she did not simply replicate her Cheers performance for every project that she was involved in. At the time of its release, the darkly comedic mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous was criticized as a crass, offensive satire that wasn’t made in good taste. Unsurprisingly, it’s a film that has steadily become a cult hit over the years since its release.

Drop Dead Gorgeous feels ahead of its time in many ways; while many 1990s comedies are now considered “problematic” because of their ignorance surrounding taboo social subjects, Drop Dead Gorgeous is deliberately offensive in nearly every way. While this is something that male storytellers would be praised for very soon with South Park and Family Guy, it's impossible to deny that sexism played a role in the initial disregard of Drop Dead Gorgeous. Alley embodies why the film is so successful; she’s unafraid to get utterly demented and unlikeable, and she is well aware that she’s playing a character that the audience should be laughing at, not laughing with. It’s hard to imagine that the film would have as much cultural staying power if it wasn’t for her tremendous work.

RELATED: The 10 Best Black Comedy Coming-of-Age Movies To Watch ASAP

Kirstie Alley as Drop Dead Gorgeous' Ringleader

While Drop Dead Gorgeous is easily forgotten by today’s audiences, it surprisingly features many of the most influential movie stars of the next few decades. The mockumentary takes place in the small town of Mount Rose, Minnesota, which centers itself around an annual Sarah Rose Cosmetics Mount Rose American Teen Princess Pageant beauty pageant. The film shows the experiences of the various young girls vying for the win; there’s the stuck-up rich girl Becky Leeman (Denise Richards), the sensitive poor girl Amber Atkins (Kirsten Dunst), the perpetually ditzy Leslie Miller (Amy Adams), the wheelchair-bound Mary Johanson (Alexandra Holden), the dog-lover Tess Weinhaus (Shannon Nelson), and the bubbly Lisa Swenson (Brittany Murphy) among others.

These teens all vie for the chance to take home the grand prize and compete in the national competition, but there’s a lurking feeling among the contestants that the game itself is inherently rigged. Alley’s character, Gladys Leeman, isn’t just the ringleader of the procession, a former winner herself; she’s sponsoring her daughter, Becky, in her campaign. It’s such an apparent act of nepotism that Alley cast aside with a general sense of jolliness. It makes it even funnier when she delivers extended monologues on the importance of the contest, and why these young girls need to prepare themselves for the tradition.

Gladys’ pride in the contest shows her hilarious self-delusion. While she’s raised a spiteful daughter and married to an ignorant husband, Lester (Sam McMurray), she feels like winning the pageant somehow confirms her achievements. She shows a willful ignorance when it becomes clear that Becky is looking to secure her victory by literally dispatching with her fellow competitors.

One of the reasons that Drop Dead Gorgeous is so fascinating as an object of cult affinity is that it shows a pride for female sexuality. In an era where men were allowed to be crass and crude in films like Mallrats and Old School, it’s nice to see women get that same opportunity. The standards of beauty that Gladys holds both herself and the younger girls to is hilarious due to Alley’s emphatic statements about “maintaining tradition.” While she’s clearly part of the problem, it suggests that this community isn’t going to be making any changes anytime soon.

Image Via New Line Cinema

The Demented Humor of Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous is unapologetic in its crudeness. While there are a lot of unfortunately offensive jokes that prey on people with disabilities, the homeless, alcoholics, and ethnic minorities, the film uses its crudeness to satirize the ignorance of this community. It’s clearly a completely rotten system where people like Gladys put down others because they can. What’s interesting about Alley’s performance is that compared to someone who is deliberately aggressive like Becky, Gladys is simply ignorant. Her use of slurs and derogatory terms is casual, suggesting that this is just what she is used to.

The film goes truly off the rails in its final act, as Becky is killed in a freak accident, driving Gladys into a blind rage. Alley gets to go to some incredible lengths of physical comedy when Gladys goes berserk during Becky’s intended coronation, and then intends to exact revenge on the sweet Amber due to a ridiculous conspiracy theory. It’s a very deliberate change of pace for the film; the earlier scenes had relied on dialogue for their humor. Getting to see Alley do some physical shenanigans helped the film subvert expectations.

Image via Warner Bros.

Drop Dead Gorgeous was a box office flop, and earned dismissal reviews from critics at the time. Like many cult favorites, its popularity rose thanks to its prominence on the home video market. It steadily became a “slumber party favorite” for younger audiences, and many of the film’s stars have cited both the film and Alley as important to their career. Interestingly, in his tribute, Alley’s Cheers co-star Ted Danson praised her “ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown” as both “moving and hysterically funny.” He may have been talking about Cheers, but it's a description that also applies to her Drop Dead Gorgeous role.

Alley’s legacy spans far beyond her most iconic roles; she’s one of those stars who is remembered in different ways based on what generation an audience first saw her. Drop Dead Gorgeous has a strong fanbase, and Alley fans owe it to themselves to check it out. It’s incredible that in a film so packed with incredible performers like the young cast, Ellen Barkin, Alison Janney, and even Adam West, it’s Alley that you walk away remembering.