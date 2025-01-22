A new trailer for the tense horror-thriller Drop has been released by Blumhouse. The upcoming movie deals with a different type of premise for a horror story. While other films from the studio tend to be centered around the supernatural, Drop will feature technology as the medium used to haunt Violet (Meghann Fahy). The new trailer for the movie directed by Christopher Landon introduces Violet as a woman who is going on a first date. But once she meets Henry (Brandon Sklenar) at the restaurant, mysterious pictures are dropped on her phone. The protagonist of Drop is promptly asked to kill her date. If she doesn't, her son will die instead.

The trailer for Drop establishes that the pictures being sent to Violet's phone come from someone at the restaurant, while an unknown accomplice has infiltrated her house while she's on the date. If Violet informs Henry about the details of the situation, her son will be killed. The screenplay for Drop was written by Jillian Jacobs and Christopher Roach. Before working on this dangerous story about a woman threatened through her own phone, Jacobs and Roach were involved in the development of Fantasy Island and Truth or Dare. Drop will be the next step in what has been a successful working relationship between the writers and the studio.

Christopher Landon has built a career for himself thanks to the horror genre, and Drop will be the next chapter of what he has accomplished in the entertainment industry with scary stories. Landon previously worked as a writer in the Paranormal Activity franchise. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones allowed the artist to finally step up as a director for this collection of films. Landon was also involved in the development of the Happy Death Day movies.

The Stars of 'Drop'

The main stars of Drop are ready to steal the spotlight after appearing in a handful of successful projects. Meghann Fahy received plenty of praise for her performance as Daphne Sullivan in the second season of The White Lotus, the HBO anthology that follows the dangerous stories that take place in the titular resort chain. And Brandon Sklenar recently had the opportunity to play one of the lead roles in 1923. The Yellowstone spin-off introduced audiences to a different generation of Duttons, with the series returning with a second and final season in the near future. In the meantime, horror fans can enjoy the talent of Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar on the big screen thanks to Drop.

Drop will be released in theaters in the United States on April 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.