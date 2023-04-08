Joining the rising trend of films around culinary and gastronomy themes, Apple TV+ is all set to launch its new food-centric drama series, Drops of God (2023), which explores the enigmatic and luxurious world of enology (the study of wine) and gastronomy. Based on the bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, Drops of God is created and written by Quoc Dang Tran. The story follows Camille, whose father, a legendary enologist, and creator of the famous Leger Wine Guide, suddenly dies, leaving her his entire fortune. But to claim her inheritance, she must compete with her father’s protégé and “spiritual son”- the brilliant young enologist, Issei Tomine, in a battle of wits, knowledge, and a refined palate. Produced in English, French, and Japanese, this Apple TV+ original is one of the first few multilingual productions following recent releases like Liaison and Now and Then. Drops of God also marks one of the first international co-productions for the streamer, after Tehran and Losing Alice.

Drops of God is based on the 2004 eponymous manga series created and written by Tadashi Agi, a pseudonym for the award-winning brother-sister writer duo Yuko and Shin Kibayashi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto. The book series consists of 70 volumes that were released between 2004 and 2014. The manga was highly acclaimed and became a massive hit among fans both locally and globally, with rave reviews for the narrative, character, art, story, and educational knowledge of wine. It was featured several times on the New York Times Best Selling list of manga, as well as mentioned in The New York Times's Dining and Wine section.

If you are a fan of films about gourmet food and fine wine and have not missed recent movies like The Menu or Flux Gourmet, then this all-new dark drama should be on your watchlist. While you await the series’ release, here are all the details about the release date, plot, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about Drops of God.

When Is Drops of God Releasing?

Drops of God is set to premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes releasing together. Simultaneously, the series will be released in Japan exclusively by Hulu (Japan).

How Many Episodes Are There in Drops of God?

Drops of God is slated for eight episodes of one hour each. The first two episodes will stream together on the day of the premiere, i.e., on April 21. After that, each new episode will release weekly, every Friday. The final episode of the series is set to release on June 2, 2023.

Watch the Drops of God Trailer

From the first look at the newly released official trailer of Drops of God, it would be fair to say that this drama series will be one surreal, enigmatic experience. It looks smooth and flows through its dark, elusive tone, just like a well-aged cabernet or shiraz. At certain points, it almost gives you a psychedelic experience, especially in the scene where Camille takes a taste of wine and feels its effects. The somber background music and the contrasting visuals render a subtle sensuality, perhaps to match the theme of wine and gastronomy. While the story has a lot of tension, the lack of any intense action scenes makes it even more gripping.

From the initial promos, Drops of God looks quite artistic but with minimalist visuals, using the manga aesthetic of powerful emotions and complex narratives. Although the show’s plot is well laid out through the trailer, at no point does it let you in completely, thus keeping the suspense alive and leaving you intrigued enough to watch the series.

Who are the Creators of Drops of God?

Apple TV+ announced the production of Drops of God in August 2021, as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series by Tadashi Agi. The drama series is created and written by Quoc Dang Tran and directed by Oded Ruskin. Tran is best known for previously writing the French drama series, Call My Agent and Marianne, as well as Disney+’s first French series, Paralleles. Ruskin is also known for previously directing popular streaming shows like Prime Video’s Absentia and Hulu’s No Man’s Land, among others. Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat and Alice Vial are also credited as writers for various episodes of the series.

The eight-episode drama is a collaboration between Legendary Television, Dynamic Television, France Televisions, and Hulu Japan, in partnership with Adline Entertainment. Klaus Zimmermann, the producer of Trapped and Borgia, serves as the producer for Drops of God.

Who's In the Drops of God Cast?

The Apple TV+ drama series sees a few alterations in the characters from that of the manga. In the manga series, the story's protagonist is a man named Shizuku, the son of Yukata Kanzaki, the "creator of the Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in enology”. In the English-French-Japanese series, the main character is changed to a woman, Camille, and Kanzaki is reimagined as Alexandre Leger, while Issei’s character remains the same.

The cast of Drops of God stars French actor and Das Boot star Fleur Geffrier as Camille Leger, daughter of Alexandre Leger, played by Borgia star Stanley Weber. Tokyo Vice and Alice in Borderland star Tomohisa Yamashita stars as Camille's rival and Leger’s protégé, Issei Tomine. Apart from the two leads, the cast also includes Makiko Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), Satoshi Nikaido (The Last Samurai), Tom Wozniczka (Magellan), Azusa Okamoto (The Files of Young Kindaichi Neo), Diego Ribon (The Italian Banker), Gustave Kervern (Inhuman Resources), and Margaux Chatelier (Outlander) in various roles.

Can You Watch Drops of God Without Apple TV+?

Although an international co-production, Drops of God is essentially an Apple TV+ original series, and hence will only be available on the streamer. The streaming service is available by subscription only. On signup, you can get a 7-day free trial period, after which, the service will cost you $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. If you are already subscribed to Apple TV or have or buy an Apple device then the streaming app comes free for three months.

What Is the Plot of Drops of God?

The story of Drops of God follows the same premise as the manga that it is based on, except for certain alterations in the characters. The series is set in the world of fine wine and gourmet food, where people are mourning the loss of legendary French enologist Alexandre Leger, who dies at his Tokyo home. He leaves his fortune and luxurious wine collection behind for his daughter Camille. Camille lives in Paris and has never met her father in over a decade. When she reaches Tokyo to read Leger’s final will and testament, she learns that the inheritance is not hers until she competes with her father’s “spiritual son” and protégé, Issei, in a wine-tasting challenge. There is but one catch – Camille has no knowledge of wine, and she has never tasted a drop of the elixir that her father spent his life learning and perfecting.