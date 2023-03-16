Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for its upcoming series, Drops of God. The multilingual drama passed on the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi will debut on the streaming service on Friday, April 21, 2023, with its first two episodes before one new episode will release weekly every Friday until June 2, 2023. This is not the first time Apple TV+ has ventured into the world of multilingual series, as last year saw the release of Spanish-English show Now and Then.

The eight-episode series stars Fleur Geffrier (Das Boat, Elle) and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Head, Tokyo Vice, Alice in Borderland) and was filmed in French, Japanese, and English. The story follows Camille (Geffrier), the daughter of the recently deceased Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in enology, who passed away in his Tokyo home. When she travels to Tokyo in the wake of her father's death, she learns that he left her the greatest collection of wine in the world. In order to claim this inheritance, however, she must compete against a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita), who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger’s will as his “spiritual son.”

First announced in August 2021, Apple TV+'s adaptation of Drops of God is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment and is presented in partnership with France Télévisions and Hulu Japan. Quoc Dang Tran (Marianne, Parallel) serves as series creator as well as a writer with Klaus Zimmermann (Borgia, Trapped) acting as executive producer and Oded Ruskin (No Man’s Land, Absentia) being director.

What Is Drops Of God

Starting in 2004, the Drops of God manga series was created and written by the award-winning Tadashi Agi with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha. The series in totality consisted of 70 volumes between its original run from 2004 to 2014 and the Marriage: The Drops of God Final Arc series that ran from 2015 to 2020. The series was extremely popular and heavily praised not just for its characters and narrative, but also for its educational knowledge on wine, leading to the manga appearing in The New York Times' Dining and Wine section and even increasing the interest in wine and an uptick in wine sales. With the popularity of manga adaptations holding steady, hopes are high for Apple TV+'s latest.

Drops of God will premiere on April 21 with new episodes airing weekly. You can find the official description for the upcoming series adaptation down below, as well as the trailer for Now and Then.