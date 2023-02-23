BAFTA-winning arthouse filmmaker Peter Greenaway has long been a favorite on the festival circuit for his experimental, often dark projects that captivate audiences. The painter-turned-director is responsible for some truly chilling films like the cannibalism satire The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover, the tragic The Belly of an Architect, and the biographical drama The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story, the latter two of which were Palme d'Or nominees. Another of his Cannes favorites, the dark comedy Drowning by Numbers, is now set to be given a fresh coat of paint, as Collider can exclusively reveal a new 4K Ultra HD release courtesy of Severin Films. The release also comes with a newly remastered trailer reminding viewers of one of Greenaway's most beloved works.

Released in 1988, the fairytale-like Drowning by Numbers, in its simplest form, is about three generations of women all taking the same name who drown their respective husbands and charm the district coroner into keeping their crimes under wraps. Greenaway developed a twisty film around that key plot, however, incorporating the numbers one through one hundred, as well as a variety of fictional games, in an odd, artificial manner that adds to its charm. As seen in the trailer, Greenaway's film also has no shortage of stunning shots that evoke the feeling of a classic painting. While Drowning By Numbers, too, was merely nominated for Cannes' top prize, it did earn Greenaway the award for Best Artistic Contribution.

In addition to Greenaway's painterly touch, the film boasted a core cast to die for. The three women in the story were played by Oscar nominee Dame Joan Plowright, four-time BAFTA Award nominee Juliet Stevenson, and two-time Golden Globe nominee Joely Richardson. Also on board was two-time BAFTA nominated The Lord of the Rings alum Bernard Hill who played the coroner Madgett.

What Special Features Come With Drowning By Numbers' Ultra HD Release?

Severin's Ultra HD release features a 4K scan of the original negative under Greenaway's supervision to ensure the film is perfectly captured for new generations. In addition, several special features are included to give some insight into the classic film, including an audio commentary from Greenaway, an interview with both the director and Hill, an archival featurette titled "Fear of Drowning," game concepts that Greenaway laid out for the film, and the trailer itself. The physical copy will be a treat for collectors to have on their shelves too, as it includes a slipcase with art created by the director himself.

With the remaster of Drowning By Numbers, the hope is to introduce more viewers to Greenaway and his classic. Although not a commercial darling, Greenaway's work has been recognized time and time again for its artistic merits including through the BAFTA Awards where he received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award for his career full of unique films.

Check out the new exclusive trailer below: