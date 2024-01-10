The Big Picture Drugstore June is a satirical comedy featuring an influencer-turned-detective immersed in a local crime.

Esther Povitsky stars as June, an aspiring influencer with a low work ethic and a lack of self-awareness.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Miranda Cosgrove, Bill Burr, Haley Joel Osment, and more.

Hiding around every corner of the internet is a new handle of a (typically) young Gen Z-er set on making it big with the help of social media. Meanwhile, the rise of apps like TikTok has given armchair sleuths the platform needed to become investigative journalists, getting stories of unsolved cases out to the millions. When you draw a Venn diagram of influencer and sleuth, you land in the middle with the upcoming Shout! Studios feature, Drugstore June. Starring Esther Povitsky (Dollface) as the titular pharmacy employee, the Nicholaus Goossen-helmed feature tells a hysterical story of an up-and-coming influencer who finds herself immersed in a local crime. Blending a satirical tone with an insane onslaught of recognizable stars, including Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) and Bill Burr (Leo), the trailer for Drugstore June looks to be another quotable comedic masterpiece from the director who brought audiences Grandma’s Boy.

While she may be trying to influence the world around her, June (Povitsky) is heavily influenced by the seemingly perfect people she sees on the internet. With a stunningly low work ethic and an incredible lack of self-awareness, June gets on the last nerve of everyone around her, that is, except for her loyal following, lovingly dubbed “The June Squad.” After the pharmacy is robbed, June sees an opportunity to tap into her detective skills and solve the crime - despite the actual police officers pleading with her to stay out of it. The main perp’s a babe and June’s thirsty for more followers as she digs into the crime one post at a time.

As for the jaw-dropping lineup of talent that we mentioned above, Drugstore June will also feature the likes of Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Beverly D’Angelo (the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise), Jackie Sandler (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs), Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lincoln Jolly (Pen15), Al Madrigal (Lopez vs Lopez), James Remar (The Warriors), Matt Walsh (Veep), Nick Rutherford (The Unicorn), Trevor Wallace, and Bhad Bhabie.

Who Stars Alongside Esther Povitsky in 'Drugstore June?'

Along with directing and starring respectively, Goossen and Povitsky also worked together to pen the script for Drugstore June. The pair previously joined forces for Povitsky’s Comedy Central part mockumentary part stand-up special, Hot for My Name. Drugstore June also marks a reunion for the filmmaker and Bhad Bhabie as Goossen backed two of the musician’s music videos.

You can catch the trailer for Shout! Studios’s latest production below and see it in theaters on February 23.