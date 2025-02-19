School might have to break early for Chris Perfetti and Joy Sunday. According to Variety, the actors have joined Steven Conrad's new HBO limited series DTF St. Louis. Perfetti plays Tiger Tiger, while Sunday plays Jodie. Details about these characters are being kept under wraps. The actors join already-announced cast members Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), and Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under). According to the official description below, the show follows a love triangle that results in death.

“A limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, that leads to one of them ending up dead.”

Who Are Chris Perfetti and Joy Sunday?

Image via Netflix

Perfetti is best known for playing Jacob Hill, a teacher, in the ABC hit comedy series Abbott Elementary. Perfetti returns to HBO with DTF St. Louis, where he has played several characters in shows like The Night Of and Looking. Abbott Elementary is currently airing its fourth season and has been renewed for Season 5. Sunday is best known for playing Bianca Barclay, a student at Nevermore, in the Netflix hit series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Adams. The second season will come out sometime this year after close to three years off the air. Sunday has also played characters in shows like Dear White People and Good Trouble.

Conrad is the writer, showrunner, executive producer, and director on DTF. St Louis. Speaking to Deadline, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi teased Conrad, "whom you may know from The Patriot, [is] super talented, singular in voice and sensibility." She added, "We are going to start shooting there [in St. Louis] in a couple of weeks.” Bateman and Harbour also serve as executive producers.

Conrad's most popular work is possibly Patriot, a 2015 dramedy he created for Prime Video. "To prevent Iran from going nuclear, intelligence officer John Tavner must forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous "non-official cover" -- that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm," reads the official logline. Michael Dorman played Tavner for two seasons before the show was cancelled. DTF St. Louis is still in the early stages of production, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Wednesday doesn't have a premiere date yet. Tune in to ABC on Wednesdays to watch Perfetti in new episodes of Abbott Elementary. You can also stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.