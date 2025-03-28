Dua Lipa was onto something when she named her sophomore album Future Nostalgia. Released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the album provided salvation to those feeling cooped up in their homes during quarantine. Five years later, the hits stand the test of time. On Friday, March 28, Lipa released a remix of the fan-favorite Future Nostalgia track, “Physical,” with Troye Sivan.

Ahead of the remix’s release, the Grammy-winning hitmaker took to Instagram to celebrate five years of Future Nostalgia. She revealed that she and Sivan worked on the “Physical” remix “together years ago and it always felt like it needed an occasion.” And what better occasion than the album’s fifth year anniversary?

On the updated version, Lipa’s opening verse and chorus remain the same of those of the original, but Sivan takes the second verse, delivering some sexy, saucy lines. “Babe, get a taste of the moment / Stay up 'til the early morning, yeah / My final fantasy,” Sivan sings.

Though their wasn’t an official video for the remix, Sivan has expressed excitement to be featured on the updated version. “I’ve loved this song since the day it came out,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, “and Dua since the day i heard Be The One for the first time.”

Dua Lipa And Troye Sivan’s Long-Standing Friendship

Both Lipa and Sivan have been putting out music for over a decade. Back in 2016, Lipa served as an opener on Sivan’s 2016 Suburbia tour in support of his debut album Blue Neighborhoods. At the time, Lipa hadn’t even released a full-length album, but had several standalone singles out, like “Be The One,” “Blow Your Mind,” and “Hotter Than Hell.” Since touring together, the two have remained good friends.

In 2019, Lipa showed admiration for Sivan’s craft as she performed a cover of Sivan’s “My My My” during a Deezer session.

Though both of the artists have become pop stars in their own rites, the two went years without dropping a proper collaboration. This changed last year, when Charli XCX recruited Sivan for a remix of “Talk Talk” from her critically-acclaimed Brat album. Though Lipa is not credited as a featured artist on the song, she can briefly be heard giving a spoken interlude on the song’s intro.

While many of us are hearing the remix of “Physical” for the first time, Lipa actually gifted a fan with a USB port containing the remix during a Melbourne stop of her Radical Optimism Tour last weekend. “Can we trust you to leak it?” Lipa asked in a fan-captured video.

As is par for the course for Lipa and Sivan, the two have delivered a certified bop. And though it may have been recorded five years ago, it maintains a fresh je ne sais quoi that’s bound to keep it in rotation this summer.

