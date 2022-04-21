Dual, the latest film from writer/director Riley Stearns, has been anything but ordinary or predictable for much of its runtime. How could it be, considering it's the tale of a terminally ill woman named Sarah (Karen Gillan) who decides to get a clone of herself so that her loved ones don't have to miss her when she's gone? When Sarah makes an impossible recovery, though, she quickly learns that this planet only has enough room for one of them. Only a violent confrontation can solve this problem, thus, she and her clone will have to have a duel to the death to determine which of them will continue to exist.

RELATED: How Aaron Paul's Post-'Breaking Bad' Career Shows His Best Work In Projects Like 'Dual'

After spending much of the film watching the original Sarah training with Trent (Aaron Paul) so that she can properly win her duel, one might expect the climax of Dual to be all about the kind of grisly tete-a-tete between human being and doppelganger that served as the movie’s prologue. However, in keeping with the unpredictable nature of this screenplay, Stearns serves up a quieter and more unique detour for the conclusion of Dual.

Image Via RLJE Films

In the final half-hour of the film, both versions of Sarah realize that they don’t have to fight each other just because a duel is the normal resolution for these scenarios. On the day of their showdown, they opt to go off the map and travel into the forest together. The original Sarah, previously established as a quiet isolate square, has changed after her months of training. Now she’s quite excited by the idea of them working together and subverting society's norms.

However, shortly into this trek, there’s a pause in their walk, with Sarah’s clone staring ominously into the eyes of the original Sarah. At this moment, both the audience and Sarah realize this is no merry rendezvous away from society’s norms. This clone is about to win the showdown, just not in the usual way. Though the camera cuts away before we see anything, it’s clear that Sarah perishes in this forest, with the doppelganger leading her out into the wilderness to lull her into a false sense of security and make her even easier to kill.

After this, Sarah’s clone begins posing as the original Sarah, who claims that her doppelganger is no longer a problem and forfeited the duel. Given that these two beings look alike, not to mention that key figures in Sarah’s life like her ex-boyfriend and mother prefer the clone, it’s not too hard for her to take over the life of the original Sarah. However, there are some key internal differences between the two of them. Chiefly, the Sarah clone cannot drive, her haphazard skills behind the wheel make it immediately obvious which Sarah is the real one.

Image Via RLJE Films

This distinguishing factor is emphasized in the very last moment of Dual, which sees the clone Sarah driving out to start her normal daily routine. While out, the loud noise of nearby traffic and the overwhelming nature of daily existence cause her to contemplate all that she sacrificed to get here, to this moment. As she barely keeps in one lane while driving, the clone of Sarah breaks down in tears. It is in this moment of bleakness, of cognizance of your own shortcomings, that Stearns chooses to conclude Dual.

Ending on such a bleak note is fitting for Stearns given the satirical nature of his films, including the 2019 indie gem The Art of Self-Defense. Here, the intent is to show the short-term gains of sacrificing others for your self-pleasure, a trait coded as “positive” in traditional capitalistic and/or patriarchal societies. It’s also a reflection of how engaging in killing or violence can’t bring you the peace you want. Sarah’s clone slaughtered the original Sarah and all she got out of it was an existence that, through things like driving, constantly remind her that she’ll never be who she’s impersonating. It’s a grim ending nobody could’ve seen coming when Dual begins, which makes it the perfect ending this movie.

‘Dual’ Review: Two Karen Gillans Are Better Than One in the Bleak Riley Stearns’ Comedy | Sundance 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (190 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman