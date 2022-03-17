They say your biggest enemy is yourself, but in the upcoming sci-fi action-comedy Dual, that saying is taken quite literally. The story follows a girl who clones herself after receiving a terminal diagnosis so that her family and friends can better cope with her loss. Trouble is, she makes a miraculous recovery, and now both versions of herself must fight to the death because they can’t coexist, and Collider is excited to premiere a few first-look images from the film, as well as its poster.

The first-look images from Dual reveal Karen Gillan as Sarah, the girl who gets duplicated and then becomes the main antagonist in the story. The images also showcase that Sarah will go through a rough one-year training program in order to be able to, well, fight for her very existence. The cinematography also suggests a gloomy setting for the story, which could indicate that, despite the comedy involved, there will be plenty of room for sci-fi philosophy regarding cloning and the limited nature of life.

This is hardly the first time that Gillan plays a deadlier version of the same character. In Avengers: Endgame, past and present Nebula met, shared memories and one of them became a major hindrance in the team of super-heroes’ plan. Back in 2013, Gillan was in Oculus, a psychological thriller in which she had contact with a more dangerous version of herself in unexpected ways.

RELATED: Aaron Paul, Karen Gillan and the Team Behind 'Dual' Discuss the Film's Clone Technology and When To Use It

The first-look images also feature the main cast of Dual, with Aaron Paul looking like Sarah’s trainer, Theo James in serious trouble and probably fighting for his survival, and Andrei Alén in a clinic with Sarah, which might suggest he’s the guy handling the cloning procedure. Also in the cast is Beulah Koale.

Dual is written and directed by Riley Stearns, who became known across film festivals for his previous films Faults and, most notably, the action-comedy The Art of Self-Defense. Stearns’ latest film had a premiere earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival and, at the time, Collider’s own Ross Bonaime described it as a fun and surprising story that “almost always zigs where the audience is expecting it to zag”. You can check out our review here.

RLJE Films will release Dual in theaters on April 15. Check out the images and poster below:

