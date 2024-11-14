It will always be nearly impossible to separate Aaron Paul from his role in Breaking Bad which won him three Emmys and put him on the map like nothing else had before, but just a few years ago he starred opposite a Marvel veteran in a psychological thriller that just got a devastating streaming update. Paul teamed up with Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillen for Dual, the 2022 sci-fi thriller that follows a woman who opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis that leads to her fighting her clone to the death once she goes into remission. Hulu announced that Dual, which earned a 71% score from critics and a 62% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, will leave the platform on November 19 with no new streaming home in sight.

Dual was written and directed by Riley Stearns, who made his directorial debut in 2016 on Faults, the unrated dark comedy starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Leland Orser that’s streaming on both Freevee and Peacock. Five years later he teamed up with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots for The Art of Self-Defense, a dark comedy/action thriller that earned only $2 million at the worldwide box office but can be streamed for free on Tubi. Stearns’ work on Dual two years ago was the last thing he wrote or directed, and he hasn’t been tapped for any upcoming projects that have been announced. However, his strong run from Faults, The Art of Self-Defense, and Dual have certainly sparked interest in studios to bring him on to direct another project.

What Have Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan Been in Lately?

Paul most recently featured as himself in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and he has also starred as Cliff Stanfield and Gamer 691 in two episodes of Black Mirror, the Netflix Original dystopian sci-fi series. Not long ago, Gillan teamed up with Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe for Sleeping Dogs, the crime thriller written and directed by Adam Cooper, and she also reprised her role as Nebula in both Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and What if…? Season 2. She will next star alongside Tom Hiddleston in The Life of Chuck, a sci-fi drama from Mike Flanagan.

Dual stars Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan and was written and directed by Riley Stearns. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Dual before it leaves Hulu on November 19.

Dual

A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death. Director Riley Stearns Cast Aaron Paul Theo James , Beulah Koale , Karen Gillan Runtime 95 minutes Production Company XYZ Films, Resolute Films and Entertainment, IPR.VC

