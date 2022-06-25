RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, announced today that their Sci-Fi/Fantasy film Dual will be heading to DVD and Blu-ray on July 19, 2022.

Dual stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), and follows the character Sarah, who decides to undergo a cloning procedure in the hope that it will ease her loss for those she cares about and help them grieve when she is gone after she receives a terminal diagnosis. Things don't go to plan, however, when she miraculously survives and makes a full recovery. Unable to stop her clone's creation, she is ordered to face off against her clone in a court-mandated duel to the death. The film follows her year-long training as she tunes her body and mind and prepares to face off against herself in a battle of life and death. In addition to Gillan and Paul, the film also stars Theo James (Divergent franchise) and Beulah Koale (Hawaii: Five-0).

Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film a B- in his review, saying that "Stearns’ screenplay almost always zigs where the audience is expecting it to zag. Sarah’s recovery is only the first of many misdirections, as Stearns frequently pulls the rug out from under his audience. Quite often, these shifts in expectations lead to some of the funniest moments in the film."

Image Via RLJE Films

RELATED: How Aaron Paul's Post-'Breaking Bad' Career Shows His Best Work In Projects Like 'Dual'

Dual is the third film that is written and directed by Stearns, whose previous works include the critically acclaimed films Faults from 2014 and 2019's action-comedy The Art of Self-Defense. The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival in January before receiving a theatrical release on April 15. Stearns, Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, Lee Kim, Nick Spicer, and Maxime Cottray serve as producers on the film.

The Blu-ray and DVD release will feature two all-new additional bonus features which include “The Making of Dual" which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the film came together as well as a Director Audio Commentary by writer-director Riley Stearns. Dual will be available on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96.

Dual will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 19. You can read the official synopsis for the film down below.