Set in the near future, Riley Stearns’ third feature Dual follows Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who emanates loneliness. She seems annoyed when her boyfriend tries to call her while on a trip for work, and she even has nightmares of having to eat alone with her mother. When she wakes up one morning with her sheets covered in blood, it barely registers, just another thing that Sarah now has to deal with.

Sarah is told that she has a terminal illness, one that leaves her vomiting blood, and even with a 98% chance of mortality, it’s 100% certain she won’t make a recovery. To ease the pain for her family and loved ones, Sarah has a clone of herself made. Sarah spits in a test tube, comes back an hour later and — BOOM — double Sarahs. Yet when the original Sarah recovers from her unknown ailment, she has to deal with the other Sarah, who her boyfriend likes more, and her mother has accepted as her own. In the future, clones can’t exist unless the original is dead. Because of this, Sarah and her clone must fight each other to the death.

With Dual, Stearns presents a future full of mundanity, despite this also being a world where clones are prevalent, and audiences watch humans fight their clones on television for fun. Stearns’ world has gotten used to its technical advancements, and fallen into the usual malaise. It’s as though with clones able to take the place of humans upon their death, the world has fallen into a collective sigh of an existence, a bleak scenario where after death, the world can be handed off to another you.

But from this defeatist world, Stearns has crafted a darkly funny film, which almost feels Yorgos Lanthimos-ian, with it’s intentionally awkward and wooden characters marching their way through another day. This is most apparent through Gillan in dual roles. As the original Sarah, she acts as if she’s constantly under a raincloud. When she’s told that she’s dying, she seems even more shocked that she isn’t crying about the revelation. Even though the clone Sarah is supposed to mimic the original, she can’t help but carve her own path, yet she can’t escape gloominess of the world she’s been created in, falling into a similar desolation as the first Sarah.

While watching Gillan v Gillan is always fantastic here, it’s original Sarah’s bond with Trent (Aaron Paul), who trains Sarah how to fight the new Sarah. Even with the disaffected, stiff attitude, there’s a strange camaraderie between these two that seems to be the only relationship Sarah doesn’t despise.

Stearns’ screenplay almost always zigs where the audience is expecting it to zag. Sarah’s recovery is only the first of many misdirections, as Stearns frequently pulls the rug out from under his audience. Quite often, these shifts in expectations lead to some of the funniest moments in the film, such as surprises in Sarah and Trent’s training, and the new Sarah’s confusion about driving.

But underneath its stark comedy, Dual’s cynical take on the world sort of seems to imply that there’s no escape from the tediousness of life, that no matter what choices are made, the morass of life will suck the life out of you. Even when glimpsed with a literal alternate version of yourself and where your life could go, it’s likely that different choices wouldn’t change the core of who you are.

For example, one of the few times there’s true passion in Dual comes from a doctor explaining the different options for someone once they die. This doctor goes on and on about this scenario that she’s clearly thought way too much about. In this world that Stearns has constructed, the promise of death almost seems better than the possibility of life. Dual has quite a bit of fun in this dim view of the world, but in the end, it’s the tragedy of life that sticks with the viewer, rather than the pitch-black comedy that works in the moment.

Dual has quite a bit of fun with its concept, but can’t quite elevate itself into something more substantial. The point seems to be that life has no point, that even becoming a better version of yourself will lead to the same results. Gillan gets a great opportunity to show her comedic skills, and Stearns remains a solid purveyor of dark comedy, but Dual’s gloom eventually overtakes the absurdity to a depressing degree.

Rating: B-

Dual premiered at Sundance, and has yet to receive a release date.

