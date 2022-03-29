After premiering exclusive first-look images from the upcoming sci-fi comedy Dual, Collider can now reveal, also exclusively, the first trailer for the movie starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, and Theo James. The story follows a girl who, after discovering she’s about to die, makes a clone of herself to make it easy on her loved ones. The problem is, she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery and now she’ll have to fight to the death against herself, since you can’t have two copies of yourself running around.

The trailer begins with an eerie score that sets the tone of the story and indicates that the comedy from it will be on the offbeat realm, with absurd and funny lines being thrown here and there without anybody acknowledging them. It also reveals Sarah (Gillan) as a person who’s come to terms with her death and now has to deal with a surreal scenario in which she has to train hard in order to execute another version of her – and a version with better skin, nonetheless.

Also revealed by the trailer is the insidious ways in which Sarah’s clone starts taking over her life, which makes the task of eliminating her all the more urgent. She’ll have to train harder than she ever did, but even as she does it, people aren’t exactly optimistic about her odds at beating an improved version of herself. So who lives? We’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to find out.

Image via RJLE Films

RELATED: Aaron Paul, Karen Gillan and the Team Behind 'Dual' Discuss the Film's Clone Technology and When To Use It

Dual is written and directed by Riley Stearns, who became known across film festivals for his previous films Faults and, most notably, the action-comedy The Art of Self-Defense. Stearns’ latest film had a premiere earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, and during the event the director talked to Collider and revealed one of his favorite parts of the movie is giving no explanations about its futuristic technology:

“I love that the movie doesn’t talk about any of [it]. Any other movie would explain everything too much or have to, because of the world that you’re in, whereas in our kind of tone and the setting of the movie, and the way it feels, you can only say ‘it is’ and then it is. And that was more fun for me.”

Dual premieres in theaters on April 15. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.

Exclusive: ‘Dual’ Images and Poster Show Karen Gillan Getting Ready to Fight Herself

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (477 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto