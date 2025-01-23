Bravo has been the reality TV rage lately. The bulk of the attention has been on shows like Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Vanderpump Rules. However, there's one show that always seems to be overlooked - yet I'd say it's one of the best reality shows I've ever watched. That series is Netflix's Dubai Bling. Dubai Bling has brought us three action-packed seasons, each one topping the one before it. The drama makes Real Housewives cast members look like child’s play. Everything is over the top in Dubai. The cars, the clothes, the parties, even the cast, the drama, and the way of life. So why aren't we all watching this show?

Ebraheem Al Samadi Takes Villain to Another Level on 'Dubai Bling'

Although there are many shady and petty reality TV cast members, Ebraheem Al Samadi takes the cake. His charisma, quick comebcaks, and larger than life personality almost make him likeable. Viewers somewhat sympathize with him. He's currently going through a divorce from his wife Hamdah Al Hamly, who has chosen to keep her identity a secret, almost never appearing on the show. He's also been battling gay rumors since the show began, which must be difficult to tackle, especially with a divorce. Although viewers sympathize with him, he is truly reality televisions ultimate villain.

Ebraheem's feud with cast mate Zeina Khoury is a prime example of how malicious and calculated he is. Their feud began back in Season 1 when Ebraheem snitched on Zeina and bestie Safa Siddiqui to Farhana Bodi, exposing that they were gossiping about her at a brithday party. Zeina and Safa confronted Ebraheem at his workplace, Zeina calling him "two-faced" and "the King of gossip and drama." After their visit, Ebraheem promised he’d make Zeina pay for it one day. And that's exactly what he did. He showed up to Zeina's workplace with his bestie Danya Mohammed, making a scene saying, “I want you to work for me. So I’m here to buy your company.” Zeina iconically clapped back with “I am the company darling.” The confrontation ended horribly as Zeina and Danya almost got into a physical altercation.

In Season 2, Ebraheem issues a public apology to Zeina, and she chooses to cautiously move forward with him. However, Ebraheem quickly stabs her in the back yet again when he sends a hoodie to Zeina's office with "I am the company" struck out and written instead "You are not the company." When confronted about it, Ebraheem claims it was his legal team that sent it. He then dropped the bomb that he bought the trademark rights to Zeina's company. He had pretty much been pretending to be her friend so that he could stab her in the back yet again. Their feud is nothing like anything I've ever seen on Bravo. Ebraheem getting her business involved, which is her livelihood that she supports her family with, is taking it to the next level. His issues don't stop with Zeina, he's also had conflict with pretty much every Dubai Bling cast member.

'Dubai Bling' Showcases Real Wealth And Luxury

Besides the blowout feuds, backstabbing best friends, and crumbling marriages, Dubai Bling gives viewers a glimpse into the world of luxury. And not the bootleg Real Housewives type of luxury - real wealth. There's not one cast member who is putting on the facade of being rich, or is going bankrupt, unlike many of the Real Housewives. The Dubai Bling cast are all extremely successful business people, entrepreneurs, or media personalities.

The series features clips of the cast's extravagant designer outfits and sports cars every time they meet up with each other. Unlike Selling Sunset, the outfits they wear are actually realistic. You can't convince me that a real estate agent is wearing an over-the-top designer outfit to a showing. But you can convince me that these ultra-rich Dubai socialites wear it. The show also features the work of local fashion designers, which is fascinating to see. And don't get me started on the sports cars the show features. As a viewer, it’s really cool to see wealth on a level Americans could never imagine.

There's A Cast Member In 'Dubai Bling' You May Recognize

There’s a cast member on Dubai Bling you may recognize. Mona Kattan is the co-founder of internationally recognized makeup brand Huda Beauty. Mona created the brand alongside her sisters Huda Kattan and Alya Kattan. She used to be the company's Global President, but is now focusing on her fragrance line KAYALI. They have grown the company significantly, which is now valued at over a billion dollars. She has also become an investor in The Luxury Closet, Inc., Kitopi, Humantra and Fresha. Mona is married to Hassan Elamin, who also appears on Dubai Bling as a cast member. Mona and her husband are unproblematic, managing to stay out of all the drama.

Between the blowout fights, backstabbing, and crumbling relationships, Dubai Bling offers viewers drama on a level never seen before on Bravo. You also get to watch all the drama while getting a glimpse into the lives of people with real wealth living in pure luxury.

Watch all episodes from Dubai Bling's three seasons on Netflix.