The Big Picture Dubai Bling offers a unique glimpse into the extravagant fashion choices of the elite in the United Arab Emirates.

The cast includes millionaires involved in various industries, providing insight into their businesses and careers.

The second season continues the drama and feuds from the first season while introducing new confrontations and rivalries.

Dubai Bling is everything that The Real Housewives franchise was once known for. Much like the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Dubai, it showcases the lifestyles of the lavish and fabulous elite in The City of Gold. Dubai Bling provides the same intimate insight into the lives of its cast as the Netflix series, Bling Empire. While Bling Empire offered a look into the lifestyles of a wealthy Asian American community in Los Angeles, Netflix canceled Bling Empire and its New York spin-off, Bling Empire New York, earlier this year. Dubai Bling provides viewers with a unique glance into the ways of the elite in the United Arab Emirates. This glimpse into another world is one of the biggest draws of reality TV. What makes Dubai Bling unique beyond its desert setting far outside of North America is the intimate glimpse it offers into the lives of the outrageous personalities that so often accompany such extravagant wealth.

Season 2 was released on Netflix on December 13, with all episodes available to stream, and it promises the same drama in business dealings, fashion statements, and friends feuding that season one gave. From fashion and jewelry to real estate and business, friendship, and feuds, the cast of Dubai Bling all offer something fascinating to captivate viewers. Mix them and Netflix has a lightning-in-a-bottle series on its hands.

Dubai Bling Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm. Release Date October 27, 2022 Cast Loujain Adada , Lojain Omran , Farhana Bodi , Safa Siddiqui Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Fashion Is Extravagant in 'Dubai Bling'

Reality TV has been providing a glimpse into the world of the fashion elite since the inception of the genre. Dubai Bling is no exception. The ladies especially deliver outrageous outfits, intricate headpieces, and, of course, show-stopping jewelry. Although the guys are certainly more likely to be caught sporting t-shirts and flannels in their everyday looks, the men on Dubai Bling aren't too far behind the ladies in their extravagant tastes and flamboyant garments. Between the fashion choices and gorgeous desert settings, each episode is a feast for the eyes. Fashionistas will be well pleased, as the series offers insight into what the rich and fabulous are wearing out and about at a variety of events across Dubai.

'Dubai Bling' Features a Cast of Millionaires

One of the most interesting aspects of reality TV is the glimpse it provides into the life and careers of the cast. Whether it is the entrepreneurial endeavors of Ebraheem Al Samadi, or the brand deals of social media influencers like Danya Mohammed, Dubai Bling offers the viewer a unique glimpse into the business dealings of its cast. The cast also has a host of media personalities, like Kris Fade and his radio program The Kris Fade Show which airs on Virgin Radio Dubai. Or there is his rival, DJ Bliss, a nightlife entertainer and YouTube vlogger. New cast member Mona Kattan, the Global President of her family beauty brand Huda Beauty, has stepped out of her sister's shadow to launch her own fragrance company, Kayali Fragrance.

In a strange turn of events, wealthy socialite Loujain "LJ" Adada is apparently looking to transition away from her modeling career and social media presence to get a job as a waitress. We see her plotting in the second episode with Wadih Elnajjar, a prominent figure in the hospitality business in Dubai, who helps with her new scheme. Another transition this season is that Zeina Khoury, CEO of a luxury real estate company, is starting a new fashion line called I Am The Company - viewers from season one will recognize the phrase from Zeina's tumultuous confrontation with Ebraheem and Danya when they came to her office and things turned shockingly aggressive between the two women. Coffee was thrown, purses were tossed, and friendships were seemingly permanently fractured.

Shifting Friendships and Lasting Feuds Take Center Stage in 'Dubai Bling'

The second season picks up where the dramatic first season left off. Zeina has not forgiven Ebraheem or Danya and uses her controlled and cool demeanor to pressure her friends to stay away from them too. Her close friend Safa Siddiqui shockingly breaks ranks in the first episode of season two, meeting Ebraheem for an awkward but civil lunch. Her discomfort about how to tell her friend that she had met up with the enemy sets up a later confrontation between the two women.

Another rivalry whose divisive lines are more opaque is the frenemies DJ Bliss and Kris Fade. There, Kris too does his best to avoid having a conversation with Bliss. He claims that what he has to say needs to be said off-camera. The feud has been brewing under the surface for years and Bliss views his "friend" to be an obstacle in his entertainment career. All this is just the drama that is left over from past feuds between cast members. With new personalities bumping into previous favorites, plus these leftover feuds from last season, Dubai Bling promises to deliver even more tumultuous confrontations in the second season.

Both seasons of Dubai Bling are available to stream on Netflix.

