The Big Picture Dubai Bling, a reality show about the extravagant lives of Dubai's wealthy residents, is set to release its highly anticipated second season on Netflix on December 13.

The show gained immense popularity during its first season, trending in the global top 10 for non-English-language series for four weeks and ranking in the top 10 in 47 countries.

The new season promises more of the same glitz, glamour, drama, and betrayal, with the addition of new cast members and potentially new shooting locations outside the UAE.

Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of the reality show Dubai Bling, which is scheduled for release on the US streaming platform on December 13. With the cast line-up confirmed, viewers will once again access all areas to their favorite affluent residents of the City of Gold. The first season of Dubai Bling, which premiered on October 27, 2022, became an instant hit for Netflix, trending in the global top 10 for non-English-language series for four consecutive weeks. The show also grabbed a spot in the top 10 list in 47 countries around the world, according to the streaming giants. To understand Dubai Bling and what to expect for the new season, Netflix's official synopsis notes: "Nowhere says glamour like Dubai! Meet the local residents for whom bling is the everyday. When 1 in 100 residents is a millionaire, they all want to reach the highest level of the ladder.

The unscripted series promises more of what came before: love, drama, ambition, betrayal, and, of course, a lot of bling. The trailer starts with an opening shot of the expansive cityscape of Dubai’s towering architecture that seems to stretch out beyond the clouds. Dancers and poolside gatherings are entwined with the cast clinking champagne flutes, all of whom are wearing the obligatory sunglasses. In the next shot, the cast is walking towards the camera with a helicopter behind them. The setting looks to be the red mountainous desert of Alula, Saudi Arabia, suggesting this season some of the storylines on the show will be shot outside the UAE. The next sequence from the trailer is the female leads, all flamboyantly dressed, as one by one they step out of luxury SUVs and exotic sports cars. The trailer then cuts to cast member Kris Fade, who is having a private viewing by a diamond merchant at his home. 5-carat diamond rings are scattered on the glass coffee table. Kris asks, “How much do we have on the table?” The reply is: “Five million dollars.” These are just a few of the opening shots to the promotional trailer, and already, viewers can get an idea of what to expect from the second season: a Gulf glitterati of high-stakes unscripted drama.

'Dubai Bling' Chronicles the Wealthy Lives of Its Cast

In a statement released by Netflix for the upcoming season, they said: “Netflix is once again granting audiences an all-access pass to the lives of some of Dubai’s most affluent and ostentatious personalities, as we dive into the second season of the Arabic reality TV sensation. Overflowing with glitz and glamour, Dubai Bling will rekindle the friendships, rivalries, and, of course, the unmissable drama.” Dubai has long been an international city, bringing wealth and industry into its ever-evolving landscape, and Dubai Bling is no different. Of the 10 main cast members, only two are local Emiratis. The rest are ex-pats, born and raised in another country but have now made the sparkling hub of the United Arab Emirates their home.

Returning for season 2 is Lebanese real estate mogul Zeina Khoury, Indian-born social media influencer Farhana Bodi, Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and radio host Kris Fade, along with his new wife Brianna Ramirez, who he married during season one. Born and raised in London, England, and of Iraqi descent returns fashionista Saffa Siddiqui. Also back is Saudi Arabian TV host and influencer Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, an American Kuwaiti business owner is also back. Lebanese model-turned-socialite Loujain Adadah returns, Loujain, was married to Saudi billionaire Walid Juffali, who was almost 30 years her senior, but he died in 2016. Their wedding was believed to have cost $10 million. Also in the cast is Emirati vlogger Danya Mohammed, who is married to entertainer DJ Bliss. Joining the millionaires club this season is US-Iraqi mogul Mona Kattan, the founder and powerhouse behind Kayali Perfumes and co-founder of Huda Beauty, the billion-dollar makeup brand she runs alongside her sisters Huda and Alya Kattan. “Mona is a hugely successful businesswoman but always associated with her sister Huda and Huda Beauty, so this is a chance for her to shine on her own,” stated a Netflix source.

In the first season of Dubai Bling, which aired for eight episodes, viewers got to know the millionaire cast members in all aspects of their lives. Their lavish lifestyles mostly involved yachts, flashy hotel lobbies, fast cars, champagne-popping parties, and VIP events to which they always get invited. All these opulent settings add to the wow factor of the show, not forgetting the spectator backdrop of Dubai’s steel and glass jungle. Money is the driving force in the show and flows in abundance throughout the cast.

In the opening episode of season one, Kris Fade gives his then-girlfriend Brianna a Tesla for Valentine’s Day. But with all the glitzy show-biz lifestyles they appear to be living, the real drama of the Dubai Bling is the fights and feuds that litter throughout the episodes.

Early in season one of Dubai Bling, Safa Siddiqui homemaker and mother of two, throws her husband Fahad Siddiqui’s clothes onto the floor after arguing with him about needing more closet space for her clothes, suggesting he buys another house to accommodate her needs. Fahad reminded her that they had already converted one of the rooms in their five-bedroom home into her closet. She later bought an emerald-and-diamond Serpenti necklace from Bulgari for almost $3 million to “teach her husband a lesson.” Farhana and Loujain get into an argument at Kris and Brianna's wedding party, which leads to Farhana not inviting Loujain to her birthday party. Loujain then hit back by arranging an outing to a desert getaway with the Dubai Bling cast, but Farhana wasn’t added to the guest list. Later, cast member Ebraheem would inform Farhana about her being snubbed. This prompted Farhana to have a photo shoot with some of her friends at the same location at the same time, which angered Loujain, Zeina, and Safa.

'Dubai Bling' Attracts Audiences in Both the U.S. and the Middle East

Image from Netflix

Another memorable moment towards the end of season one was when Danya Mohammed and Ebraheem Al Samadi visited Zenia at her office with an offer to buy her company. This leads to an argument between the three before security is called in to escort the pair out. While leaving the office, Danya’s coffee cup ends up getting flung all over Zenia, her desk, and the office walls. This led to Zeina and Danya getting into a physical tussle with each other. These back-and-forth petty spates between the cast are almost hard to believe. But whether it is contrived or real, it’s entertaining and sets the tone for the upcoming season.

Dubai Bling has a similar tone to Real Housewives of Dubai, the Bravo reality series that first broadcast in June 2022. The Real Housewives shows are hugely popular for Bravo, showcasing the opulent lifestyles and boisterous personalities of the stars. With multiple franchises across US cities as well as abroad, it is obvious viewers enjoy watching how the rich behave in public and behind closed doors. The Real Housewives of Dubai is unique among its counterparts. It's the only international franchise produced and broadcast for an American audience. Does this suggest Bravo fans are wanting more than New Jersey mansions, splashy Beverly Hills homes, and sleek New York apartments? It appears so, at BravoCon 2023, it was announced that Season 2 of RHODubai would be coming back for a second season in 2024. The extravagant lifestyle of Dubai’s sky-high towers and fabulous yacht parties has captured everyone’s imagination.

Dubai Bling gives viewers all of the above: luxury, glamor, gossip, feuds, and more. The show has been praised for its ability to attract a multicultural audience due to its diverse cast, who live and work in Dubai. Also, the spoken language in the show is both English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence. There are few television shows from the Gulf region that have caught the attention of such an international audience as Dubai Bling. In the Middle East, Dubai Bling is also a favorite among many viewers. It used to be that the most popular shows have traditionally come from Egypt and Syria; shows that are more conservative with a male-led cast. But the luxury of private jets, fights between millionaires, and a cast of females is what’s turning heads in the Middle East. Dubai Bling’s high-quality production and outrageous storylines have attracted a large following in Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, as well as the Gulf countries, according to Netflix. It's clear this reality TV show has found a captive audience, both at home and abroad. With season 2 due to be released on Netflix on December 13, the question now is how many more viewers, if not countries, will be hooked on the extravagant cast of millionaires?

Season one of Dubai Bling is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Watch Now