"What if the killed are the lucky ones?" Even though it feels like we have seen it all with murder mysteries, Killian Scott's opening line as Detective Rob instantly hooks us into the prowling atmosphere of BBC's Dublin Murders. Joined by Sarah Greene as Detective Cassie, the two co-leads navigate us through a web of deception and violence that keeps us on tenterhooks as they unravel the mysteries of an investigation while confronting their own pasts. Fans of Agatha Christie should readily flock to Sarah Phelps' Irish eight-part series, as it contains the same dark heart many of her mesmerizing Christie adaptations have. But this time she adapts two of Tana French's novels, turning them into a kaleidoscope of bleak truths, elusive dangers, and provocative tones that enthrall us in its unwavering eye.

'Dublin Murders' Is Based on Tana French's Novels

Phelps adapts the first two novels of French's Dublin Murder Squad series: In the Woods and The Likeness. Dublin Murders opens up with the death of 13-year-old beloved ballet dancer Katy Devlin (Amy Macken) and the investigation that Rob and Cassie lead, which is outlined in the first novel. Katy's body was found during an archaeological dig near a mysterious altar, sending shivers down everyone's spines, especially as the detectives are forced to deal with the town's shadiest characters. In the Woods also focuses on Rob's past, as Katy's murder dredges up traumatic memories of a case he was involved in as a child, where two of his friends went missing in the woods. However, Dublin Murders also skillfully interweaves Cassie's story from The Likeness into the narrative, where the central investigation of this novel is re-framed as a mystery from Cassie's past that she is forced to reckon with.

By including elements from both stories, Phelps gives equal weight to the starring detectives and allows their complex relationship to evolve in the forefront. It also gives us three simultaneous whodunits to scrutinize: Katy's murderer, Rob's friends' disappearances, and the murder in Cassie's past. Our minds are kicked into overdrive as each storyline weaves effortlessly into one another, creating a mind-bending network of intrigue while also remaining distinct enough to be able to follow along with.

Sara Phelps Has Written Many Agatha Christie BBC Adaptations

Phelps is no stranger to murder mysteries and has been praised for her many adaptations of Christie's novels, including And Then There Were None, The Witness for the Prosecution, or The Pale Horse. She has also adapted material from Charles Dickens like Oliver Twist and Great Expectations, applauded for her fresh takes on the classics. Phelps' works all generally share a dark core under the gritty realism and emotional texture, which is how her stories resonate so deeply with us, and Dublin Murders is no different.

She crafts a cozy murder mystery you can curl into on cold winter nights as the enthralling story lights a fire at the bottom of your belly but still envelops you in profound darkness. With still and steady camerawork and frosty hues, Dublin Murders has an overall bleak atmosphere. Yet it is still thoughtful and considered with lingering frames and carefully placed flashbacks, lulling us into its morbid embrace. The wooded Irish backdrop weaves in folkloric undertones to the contemporary story, achieving a seamless blend that enhances the melancholic and almost gothic connotations of these bizarre mysteries. Dublin Murders truly transports viewers to a different world and is an underrated Phelps gem.

Relatable Detectives Lead the Murder Mystery in 'Dublin Murders'

The series comes to life with the refreshing performances by Scott and Greene, as they straddle the fence of turning the detectives into familiar caricatures and relatable humans. Rob and Cassie are indeed world-weary and smoke far too much, but they have painfully mundane problems like overbearing landlords and hushed workplace relationships, and they don't talk down to junior officers. They grapple with past traumas and have clearly seen too much in their line of work, but are not the emotional voids we are accustomed to in murder mysteries.

By making Rob and Cassie accessible, Phelps allows us to connect to their tumultuous relationships with each other, themselves, and their history. As she tells RadioTimes, "this is about a friendship, and this is about shared secrets and shared lies, and compromise and heartbreak and the dark places that we go to, and the things that scratch at the back of our skulls." And through Scott and Greene's all-too-human performances, Dublin Murders scratches that itch with a stunning, grim, and riveting tale.

