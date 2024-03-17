The Big Picture Dublin Murders offers a dark and gripping look into crime mysteries, diving into the complexities of human nature.

The miniseries showcases brilliant performances from its lead actors, exploring trauma, vulnerability, and complicated relationships.

Like True Detective, Dublin Murders delves into supernatural elements, adding a unique twist to the crime genre.

Granted, no one expects cheerful vibes when seeing crime thrillers. Often, they lean into the darker ways of life. While this is expected, the last few years have provided us with some of the grittiest shows in the genre. From Netflix's true story-based Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to the streamer's DC Vertigo graphic novel screen adaptation Bodies, and Candy, there hasn't been a shortage of grim mysteries on our screen. These are the kind of series and miniseries that drive you to the dark world of crime, showcasing the complexities of human beings. To be included in this stand-out list is Sarah Phelps' show Dublin Murders, an eight-part miniseries adapted from Tana French's "Dublin Murder Squad" book series, originally created for the BBC and RTÉ.

Much like Phelps' other works, including Agatha Christie's screen adaptations, EastEnders, and her miniseries covering one of the UK's biggest scandals, A Very British Scandal, Dublin Murders is a sprawling showcase of television drama storytelling. It is a miniseries reminiscent of HBO's four-season anthology series True Detective, offering a similar disturbing realism with elements of surprise that immerse you in the dark world of crime and how it affects those involved.

What Is 'Dublin Murders' About?

Rob Reilly, played by Killian Scott (Secret Invasion), and Cassie Maddox, portrayed by Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Normal People) are partner detectives in Ireland's capital city who are assigned to lead an investigation into the murder of a teenage girl in a rural town outside of Dublin. The young girl's body is found in the middle of the woods and this area of land has a personal and traumatic connection to Detective Reilly. When Reilly was a child, then called Adam, he went into the woods with his two best friends, but was the only one who returned. 21 years on and neither of the two children has been seen since nor does anyone know what happened to them — and this all took place in the very town in which they are investigating the murder of a young girl.

Facing torment from his Dublin neighbors for their disappearance, Reilly's mother decided to take him to a boarding school in England where he grew up. He returned to Ireland as an adult with a changed identity. In Dublin Murders, Reilly seeks answers to what happened on that fateful day 21 years earlier when his two friends disappeared. Police investigations had concluded that the two were murdered but failed to secure convictions. This new case provides him with a window into finding out the truth, and despite Maddox's insistence that they pass on the case, Reilly is adamant that they take it up. Maddox is also struggling with finding her own answers. She craves to know why she survived an accident unscratched while both her parents died on the spot. Deciding to take on the case provides the much-needed window for the two to feed on their intrigues.

'Dublin Murders' Is Similar To 'True Detective' in its Dark, Contemplative Tone

The two ambitious cops have murky pasts but have both been extremely lucky, surviving tragedies that claimed the lives of those closest to them. Whether being alive is truly lucky, as it is often conventionally considered, or not, forms the basis of the miniseries. The show, much like True Detective's Season 1, begins after the central investigation has taken place, with Reilly tearfully asking Cassie, “What if the killed are the lucky ones? The chosen? And the rest of us aren’t lucky at all?” And that, in part, is the driving force of the tone of the serial. It is a sophisticated miniseries that makes you think beyond the surface. We get to learn about the two detectives as souls seeking answers to why they survived tragic events, and how these incidents propelled them to take up their current occupations and standpoints in life.

From the outset, Dublin Murders shows the two sides of contrasting individuals who are flawed and yet determined. Reilly is a shell of a person, haunted by his childhood past that he seeks answers to, while Maddox is a stone, showing little if any, feelings. The first scene we see in the miniseries is a contrast of how their two similar but different pasts have shaped them throughout the series. Reilly grows from a stone-cold, non-feeling person to one who is expressly emotional while every emotional hurdle that Maddox experiences seems to make her even more economical with expressing her feelings. As we get to know the characters, we understand why Reilly uttered those words, and why Maddox remains expressionless in most parts of the series.

This beginning is similar to the one in True Detective. Created by Nic Pizzolatto (seasons 1-3) and Issa López (season 4), True Detective's Season 1 introduces us to the series' first pair of protagonists, Louisiana homicide detectives Marty (Woody Harrelson), and Rust (Mathew McConaughey), with the more charming and pragmatic Marty asking Rust whether he ever wonders if he is a bad man and the philosophical and nihilistic Rust simply replying that, "The world needs bad men" to "keep the other bad men from the door." This marks the beginning of a roller coaster of psychological events, and darkness. Again, Pizzolatto delves into their backstories, providing answers to why the two and other characters view the world as they do. These two similar beginnings offer a glimpse into the tone of the two serials, showcasing their contemplative look at the world. They provide a cause-and-effect explanation to life, one in which demons that people harbor come from much deeper places within them, and have the potential to define their entire lives.

Like 'True Detective,' Dublin Murder Features Brilliant Performances

Both Scott and Green's performances in Dublin Murders are impeccable. They own the screen together, like the similar bizarre stories their lives carry. They share deep secrets, yet they also harbor complications that come with their traumas. Despite showing romantic affection for each other, neither is willing to be vulnerable enough to share their feelings. They are both afraid to commit and, as a result, they feel like a fit for each other. But as their character arcs grow, their vulnerability is brought to the surface. The two balance these contrasting emotions with so much finesse. With rich background information for viewers about their characters, Dublin Murders provides Scott and Greene the opportunity to exhibit their acting talents. But it isn't just the two leads whose storylines are great, even the most mundane of characters are presented with so much breadth that you feel them alive in the miniseries.

'Dublin Murders' and 'True Detective' Delve Into the Supernatural

Just like True Detective, Dublin Murders takes a surprising turn toward the fantasy world in its final act. After feeding us with complex murder cases where characters disappear into thin air and forensic investigations that sometimes lead to dead ends, with strange findings like blood found on victims that don't match the victims nor the suspects, and victims with burnt eyes and severed tongues, Dublin Murders and True Detective decide to go for the jugular in their latest screen outings.

When the fourth season of True Detective, Night Country, was released, the series' dive into the supernatural was received with mixed feelings. By incorporating ghost-like figures and zombies, some fans felt that it had lost its direction. However, the season ended up being one of the most popular of the anthology series. But it didn't just hit the underground world out of the blues, it had long prepared viewers with its experimentation of elements that were geared toward that. We had seen detective Navarro, played by Kali Reis, struggling with differentiating reality from imagination with her beloved dead sister's ''spirit'.' So, while it's surprising to see "ghosts and zombies" in a crime drama, the season had long prepared the audience for the unexpected. Perhaps it's this twist that made it such a hit.

In the same breath, in Dublin Murders, Detective Maddox has a doppelgänger, an imaginary double she created in her childhood after she had the tragic accident that killed her parents. The doppelgänger is her companion, whom, in the absence of her parents, she seeks guidance from when making important decisions. It gets weird when she finds out that there is an actual real figure living as the created character, with the same physical features and mannerisms. Through her, we get a glimpse into the supernatural direction the show is taking. Reilly's haunted past, too, which keeps on appearing throughout the show, further emphasizes this. There is also a bigger reference to Irish folklore in the finale, which will very much divide viewers.

Much like True Detective, Dublin Murders is a psychological thriller whose themes such as mental health, family dynamics, and relationships and their intertwining with the world of crime, create a compelling, gripping miniseries that is worth a look.

Dublin Murders is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

