The Big Picture Charlotte Kirk stars in Duchess, a film about a woman's rise in the underworld of diamond trafficking and her quest for vengeance.

Co-written by Kirk and director Neil Marshall, the film features action-packed sequences and a star-studded cast.

Duchess is available on digital and VOD from August 9.

Charlotte Kirk is out for blood with her latest film, Duchess, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively share the official trailer and a poster showcasing the carnage about to unfold. Co-written by Kirk and her partner and The Descent director Neil Marshall, the feature shows the rise of a small-time, working-class crook into the underworld of diamond trafficking with the love of her life. However, a deal gone horribly wrong leaves her for dead in the desert, in turn lighting a fire inside her that won't be quelled until she gets the retribution she desires. This is the latest release from Saban Films, which has already delivered starry projects like Cult Killer, Knox Goes Away, and Cash Out in 2024.

Things start dire for Scarlett Monaghan (Kirk) and her partner Robert McNaughton (Philip Winchester) in the trailer, as they're hauled out to the desert in a beat-up van and held at knife and gunpoint by some shady individuals. Scarlet then apprises the audience of how she got in this mess with a classic record scratch flashback to the night she met Robert at a club. Love blossomed between the two, and she was quickly brought into his luxurious home and inner circle, where she learned the truth — Robert is an illicit diamond dealer with blood on his hands. The revelation only brings them closer as they work together to make money and take down their enemies, proving the couple that fights together, stays together. That is until it flashes back to a bloodied Scarlett in the desert who swears to kill everyone who betrayed them.

The title Duchess comes from the name Scarlett adopts during her warpath of vengeance. Through training and guidance from Robert's allies, she learns to become more ruthless than any of the men who wronged her and twice the fighter. The footage promises bloody and brutal action sequences as she beats her foes senseless and mows them down with grace, culminating in some explosive setpieces. Among the castmates who will join Kirk in her quest for revenge are Colin Egglesfield, Hoji Fortuna, Colm Meaney, Stephanie Beacham, and Sean Pertwee.

'Duchess' Is the Latest of Many Collaborations Between Kirk and Marshall

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In addition to co-writing, Marshall directed Duchess, bringing behind the camera a resume that includes an Emmy-nominated stint working on Game of Thrones, 2019's Hellboy, Dog Soldiers, an episode of Westworld, and the aforementioned The Descent among other things. His latest marks his third collaboration with Kirk, previously teaming with her on the 2020 horror adventure epic The Reckoning and the sci-fi horror flick The Lair from 2022. Already, the pair have their fourth project together lined up - a crime drama titled Compulsion written and directed solely by Marshall with Kirk back in the lead role. They've run the gamut of filmmaking together, yet Duchess is shaping up as their most pulse-pounding, action-packed project yet for fans of revenge thrillers.

Duchess will be available on digital and VOD on August 9. Check out our exclusive trailer above and the poster below.